Wizards Have Perfect Trade Target for Pacers
The Washington Wizards have gotten off to a brutal start to the 2024-25 NBA season. While they were not widely expected to be close to a playoff contender, things have gone all bad to start the year.
So far, the Wizards have compiled a rough 2-15 record.
Of course, what that means is that Washington will be very open for business ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The team may not be able to provide great entertainment on the court, but the rumors that will surround the franchise will make things interesting.
One of the main players that the Wizards are expected to move at some point is veteran center Jonas Valanciunas. He has been a very popular name in the NBA rumor mill so far this year.
With that being said, a new team that has been linked as a potential trade suitor.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report has named Valanciunas as a top potential trade target for the Indiana Pacers.
"The Indiana Pacers need to be exploring frontcourt depth this trade season after losing both Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman to torn Achilles," Swartz wrote. "Valančiūnas is one of the best backup centers in the NBA and should be thrilled to re-join a playoff contender after signing with the Wizards this offseason."
So far this season, one of the Pacers' biggest issues has been rebounding the basketball. That is the main area that Valanciunas thrives. He would be a great fit for Indiana in that regard.
During the 2024-25 season thus far, the 32-year-old center has played in 16 games and received two stars. He has averaged 11.4 points per game to go along with 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Valanciunas has shot 57 percent from the floor.
His numbers could certainly help the Pacers take a step forward in the Eastern Conference. They are just 9-10 this season, but are still widely viewed as a serious contender.
Adding a player like Valanciunas could be the final piece to the puzzle for Indiana. Once they get all of their players back healthy, they could very well be the primary contender for the Boston Celtics.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors surrounding Washington as the season progresses. Valanciunas is going to be mentioned in a lot of those rumors and will be connected to a lot of different teams in them.
Keep an eye on the Pacers as a potential trade fit for him.
