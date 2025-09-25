Wizards' Press Conference Best Described By a Song
It has officially been a day since Washington Wizards general manager Will Dawkins held his preseason press conference. After a full day of rewatching the press conference and analyzing Dawkins' answers, along with my own thoughts on his responses, we can now provide a detailed view of his answers. However, this will have a twist, as his press conference will ultimately be compared to a song that fits the overall theme of his answers.
To start the press conference, Dawkins wanted to thank the fans for their support, even during the rebuild. Next, he prepared answers to potential questions that might be asked. Dawkins used his background in journalism, from his days at Emerson College, to his advantage during the press conference. He let the media know about updates regarding player injuries, as that was something everyone was wondering about with Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr. Both players were injured during international play in EuroBasket.
Dawkins also mentioned, before questions were asked, the amount of depth the team has. It may not be of high quality at the moment, but he wants to breed competition amongst the players. This way, it helps everyone progress, as this is the third youngest roster in the league, and also helps weed out any players who may not be on the squad long term. The competition he wanted on the team was a recurring theme, as he mentioned it multiple times.
Something surprising was the mention of using the Capital City Go-Go for development. With so many young players and guys with potential on two-way contracts, it makes sense. However, it is not something that should be relied on. Only a few players, like AJ Johnson, Jamir Watkins, and Dillon Jones, will spend a reasonable amount of time with the Go-Go.
There was a question regarding trades this summer that brought up a tangent about Cam Whitmore. Dawkins apparently had interest in Whitmore during the 2023 draft, and Whitmore also wanted to be in Washington. Now, the wing depth got even deeper with that trade, which brings up uncertainty. This is a position Dawkins is focused on, especially given the comments that suggest Corey Kispert will not be traded and will remain with the team long term.
The final thing of note is the questions surrounding Bilal Coulibaly. Dawkins stated this is not a "make or break year," however, that felt like it was not true. He then said that he realizes decisions have to be made next offseason. At the end of the day, this is a make-or-break season for Coulibaly. He is extension-eligible next offseason, and the team does not want a situation similar to Golden State's with Jonathan Kuminga.
So, what is the one song that summarizes this press conference? My decision is perfect, and it's Hard to Explain by The Strokes. This is precisely how the answers felt; it is hard to explain what the expectations are and what the plan is going forward. The Coulibaly answer specifically summarizes it, as they do not want this season to define his future. Still, it is the season that does, along with answers around Kispert, who could bring value on the trade market. Along with wanting to have competition on the team and earn respect by competing, the team will not, because their draft pick is in New York with the Knicks. The pick is top-eight protected, and the team needs to lose and get a chance at the first overall pick.
Make sure you bookmark the Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!