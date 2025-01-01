Inside The Wizards

Two Wizards Questionable vs. Bulls

The Washington Wizards might not have some key players against the Chicago Bulls.

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) defends in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are going into the new year looking for a fresh start, but there are some injuries lingering from 2024 that could prevent some from making their 2025 debuts.

The team announced that Saddiq Bey (torn ACL) and Marvin Bagley III (knee sprain) are both out against the Chicago Bulls while rookie point guard Bub Carrington (post-traumatic headache) and Jordan Poole (hip contusion) are both questionable.

Last Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets, Poole hurt his hip while driving against former No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller. He briefly left the game but returned in the second half and managed to sink the game-winning shot with seconds to go. However, the adrenaline of playing in the game wore off and he missed the next two games against the New York Knicks.

In the second game against the Knicks, Carrington exited after hitting his head on the hardwood floor and had to be taken off in a wheelchair.

While Carrington is not in the league's concussion protocol, he is listed on the injury report with a post-traumatic headache, which could very well keep him out tonight.

Tipoff between the Bulls and Wizards is set for 7 p.m. ET.

