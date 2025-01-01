Bulls vs. Wizards Preview: New Year, New Mindset
The Washington Wizards are ringing in the new year with their first game of 2025 coming right away against the Chicago Bulls at home.
The Wizards are coming off two tough losses to the New York Knicks, including the first one that came in overtime. They followed that up with a 20-point loss on Monday night, where rookie point guard Bub Carrington took a scary fall during the game that led to his exit in a wheelchair.
Luckily for the Wizards, Carrington appears to be healthy enough to play as he is not in the league's concussion protocol.
Their opponent in the Bulls have also been dealing with injuries to key players in Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu. Both players have missed time lately, so if either of them miss out tonight, the Wizards' chances of winning could improve.
For the Wizards, it is important to start the month and calendar year on the right track, and if they take some of the momentum that built up in the past few games, they should have a chance to come out of this one on top.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Bulls vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Wednesday, January 1 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Bulls vs. Wizards Injury Report
Chicago Bulls
- SF Zach LaVine (QUESTIONABLE - toe)
- SG Ayo Dosunmu (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- SG Jordan Poole (QUESTIONABLE - hip)
- PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
Bulls vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
- PG Josh Giddey
- SG Coby White
- SF Zach LaVine
- PF Patrick Williams
- C Nikola Vucevic
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Alex Sarr
- C Jonas Valanciunas
