Wizards Provide Injury Update Ahead of Season Opener
The Washington Wizards are set to open up the 2024-25 NBA season with a Thursday night matchup against the Boston Celtics. It's a brutal team to face to begin the year, but at least the game is at home.
Leading up to the season opener, there have been a few question marks on the injury front. Alex Sarr, the team's No. 2 overall pick, has been dealing with a calf issue. Bilal Coulibaly has been dealing with a finger injury.
Now, we have more clarity on who will and won't be good to go to begin the season.
As shared by Josh Robbins of The Athletic, head coach Brian Keefe spoke out and offered injury updates on the team. Malcolm Brogdon and Saddiq Bey are the only two players who won't be able to play, which means that both Sarr and Coulibaly will be ready to go.
Obviously, that is great news for the Wizards. Having Sarr in the lineup will be important, as he brings a unique skillset to the court. He also will need to be on the floor for development purposes.
Having Coulibaly available also helps Washington the defensive side of the ball. He is projected to be the team's starting shooting guard and can provide great perimeter defense with his 6-foot-8 frame.
Brogdon will miss quite a bit more time and there have been no reports about when Bey could return to the court.
However, opening up the season with just those two players missing time is a major positive. The Wizards are currently projected to have a starting lineup of Jordan Poole, Coulibaly, Kyle Kuzma, Sarr, and Jonas Valanciunas.
That lineup looks much more talented than what the team has had in recent years. There is hope that they could take a big step forward and become a competitive team in the Eastern Conference.
Hopefully, both Brogdon and Bey will be able to get back on the floor as soon as possible and the rest of the roster can stay healthy. For now, fans are simply excited to get the season underway.
