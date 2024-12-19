Wizards Reveal Injury Report vs. Hornets
The Washington Wizards are gearing up to play the Charlotte Hornets tonight in their first game after the conclusion of the Emirates NBA Cup.
The Wizards have had three full days of rest since their last game against the defending champion Boston Celtics on Sunday, and that time has allowed some of the injured players to fully heal.
According to The Athletic insider Josh Robbins, veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), rookie forward Kyshawn George (ankle sprain) and sharpshooter Corey Kispert (ankle sprain) did not appear on Washington's injury report, which means they are available for the team's game tonight against the Hornets.
However, trade target Kyle Kuzma (rib strain) remains out and rookie point guard Bub Carrington (illness) is questionable. Kuzma has not played since Nov. 27 and is set to miss his 13th game of the season tonight.
Meanwhile, the Hornets have a clean injury report, which hasn't always been the case throughout the season. This means that the Wizards should get the Hornets' best foot forward tonight.
Tipoff for the game between the Hornets and Wizards is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on Monumental Sports Network.
