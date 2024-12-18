Inside The Wizards

Wizards Slammed as 'Embarrassment' by Analyst

The Washington Wizards are not seen favorably by one analyst in particular.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) argues a call with referee Evan Scott (78) against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
/ Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
It's safe to say that the Washington Wizards could be off to a better start after losing 21 of their first 24 games of the season.

The Wizards have the league's worst record by several games and are expected to end up as one of the worst teams in NBA history by season's end.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins continued the dogpile on them in a recent appearance on "First Take."

“When the Washington Wizards are on TV, you know what I tell my kids? Go to bed! Because I don’t need them picking up bad habits. They are an embarrassment to the NBA," Perkins said.

Perkins, ironically enough, knows Wizards head coach Brian Keefe very well. The two crossed paths with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2011-15 when Keefe was an assistant and Perkins was the team's center.

And Keefe has stressed time and time again about how the Wizards are trying to break out of these bad habits that they are dealing with. Keefe has talked about how this time is spent building good habits and that the Wizards are a team trying to figure it out piece by piece.

That will certainly take time, and it may produce some embarrassing results in the process. But at the end of the day, the Wizards were never expected to compete for a championship this season. If they were going to be bad, they might as well be one of the worst so that they can be in the best position possible to snag the highest pick possible to help their team moving forward.

The Wizards are returning to the court tomorrow night as they take on the Charlotte Hornets in a matchup between two Southeast Division rivals. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

