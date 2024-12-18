Wizards Center Shares Secret to Long Career
The Washington Wizards made it their mission to add some veteran talent to help the younger players on the roster this season, and they did just that with the signing of center Jonas Valanciunas.
Valanciunas, 32, is averaging 12 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Wizards so far this season, which is comparable to his numbers while playing with the New Orleans Pelicans last year despite playing fewer minutes.
Valanciunas spoke with RG reporter Grant Afseth to discuss how he is able to improve and remain one of the best big men in the world.
“You’ve got to know what you want,” Valanciunas said via Afseth.
“For me, it’s about being consistent and present, taking care of my body, and doing the little things. That’s what has kept me here.”
Valanciunas spent his first seven seasons in the league with the Toronto Raptors after being chosen with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for Marc Gasol in 2019 months before the Raptors won an NBA championship, but he was still a big reason behind the team's maturation to get to the league's mountaintop.
He was with the Grizzlies for the next two seasons after being traded before a three-year stint with the New Orleans Pelicans. Valanciunas helped both of those teams reach the playoffs while he was there.
While playoffs may not be the goal for the Wizards with Valanciunas in the frontcourt, he is still adding a ton of value both on and off the court. The Wizards hope that his work will eventually lead to a better overall product within the organization that will see Washington back in contention whether it happens while he is in the nation's capital or not.
