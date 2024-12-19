Inside The Wizards

Why Wizards Signed Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas signed a three-year deal with the Washington Wizards this offseason.

Dec 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) is fouled while driving to the basket by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are thankful to have veteran center Jonas Valanciunas as a veteran leader for a young, rebuilding roster.

While the Wizards signed Valanciunas to be the mentor that he has become to the young Washington core, there were other motivations towards signing the Lithuanian center.

"The Wizards had a $10 million trade exception that was set to expire July 6," ESPN analyst Bobby Marks writes.

"The salary for Valanciunas this season is $9.9 million. If the trade exception expired, Washington would have had to use most of its $12.8 million non-tax midlevel exception. That exception remains available to use in a future trade."

On top of that, the Wizards now have another method towards adding value in the future by trading Valanciunas to a potential buyer ahead of this year's trade deadline.

"Washington now also has a tradable contract that it can move after Dec. 15 for draft considerations. Valanciunas is averaging a career-low 20 minutes per game but still is averaging 12 points and 7.8 rebounds," Marks writes.

The Wizards must now decide where they can get the most value out of Valanciunas. Is it through keeping him past the deadline having him continue to guide the young players on the roster past the rigors of growing in the NBA or is it to acquire a future draft pick that could lead to a better player sometime in the future?

That's a question that the Wizards will continue to ask themselves as the months go on leading up until the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

In the meantime, Valanciunas will continue doing his best for the Wizards as they face off in their next game against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

