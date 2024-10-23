Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Wizards Surprising Rookie
The Washington Wizards are coming into the season with three first-round picks making their debuts.
While there will be a lot of attention on No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr, or high upside for No. 14 overall pick Bub Carrington, No. 24 overall pick Kyshawn George shouldn't be forgotten.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale predicts that George could make an All-Rookie team this season.
"George has some questions if you think he can turn into more of a featured scorer—mainly his capacity to generate consistent separation on the ball. The rest of his game looks ready. Or close to it," Favale writes. "While Washington's rookie doesn't forecast as a lockdown defender, he is using his size and length to successfully compete, and he's turned in more than his fair share of help plays away from the rock. The three-ball looks good, and he's made some sharp decisions inside the arc."
George, who doesn't turn 21 until December, is in a great position for him to start his career. Not only is George coming to a team that needs to shoot the ball better from beyond the 3-point line, but he comes to Washington where the team won't be very good. George will have plenty of opportunities to play, which wouldn't have been the same with other teams drafting around his pick range.
George will have to compete with some of Washington's other wings like the recently-extended Corey Kispert and former first-round pick Johnny Davis, but the Wizards will ultimately give him an opportunity.
If George can make the most of that opportunity, he may be able to prove Favale right and be one of the best 10 rookies this season.
George could make his NBA debut tomorrow against the defending champion Boston Celtics inside the Capital One Arena.
