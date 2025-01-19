Wizards vs. Kings Preview: Back In The Saddle
The Washington Wizards are being thrown right back into the fire after their loss to the Golden State Warriors by having to face the Sacramento Kings less than 24 hours later.
The Wizards held their own for the most part against the Warriors last night, but they fell short in an eight-point loss.
On the flip side, the Kings are 8-2 since shockingly firing Mike Brown on Dec. 27 and have clawed their way back over .500 and into the Play-In Tournament picture.
On paper, the Kings have the potential to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference, and they should look to take advantage against a tired Wizards squad tonight. Only eight Wizards played a full game yesterday against the Warriors while the Kings haven't traveled since Wednesday and have been at home with two full days of rest.
The Wizards haven't won the second game on a back-to-back in nearly two years, so the odds are certainly stacked up against Washington to win tonight.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Wizards vs. Kings Information
- Date, Location: Sunday, January 19, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Kings Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
- PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
- PF Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - ankle)
- PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)
Sacramento Kings
- PG Devin Carter (OUT - wrist)
- SG Keon Ellis (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Wizards vs. Kings Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Alex Sarr
Sacramento Kings
- PG De'Aaron Fox
- SG Keon Ellis
- SF DeMar DeRozan
- PF Keegan Murray
- C Domantas Sabonis
