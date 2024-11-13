Inside The Wizards

Wizards vs. Spurs Preview: French Connection Reunites

The Washington Wizards continue their road trip against the San Antonio Spurs.

Jan 20, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (L) and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (R) swap jerseys after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are playing the fourth matchup of their five-game road trip as they take on the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center.

The game is a matchup between former Metropolitans 92 and French national teammates Bilal Coulibaly and Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama, the reigning Rookie of the Year, has led the Spurs to a 5-6 mark to start the season. He has continued to look the part of future superstar in the league by averaging 19.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama's French friend in D.C. is also putting together an impressive start to the campaign. Coulibaly is averaging 16.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while making 57.3 percent of his field goal attempts.

The Wizards are on a five-game losing streak, most of which has come on this current road trip, but a matchup like this is winnable for Washington due to the similar talent levels on each team. If the Wizards can lock in and continue playing more consistent basketball over longer stretches of time, they might be on a happier flight to Atlanta to close out the road trip.

Wizards vs. Spurs Information

  • Date, Location: Wednesday, November 13 - Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Spurs Injury Report

Washington Wizards

C Richaun Holmes (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)

PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - thumb)

San Antonio Spurs

PF Jeremy Sochan (OUT - thumb)

PG Tre Jones (OUT - ankle)

PG Malaki Branham (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Wizards vs. Spurs Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyle Kuzma
  • C Alex Sarr

San Antonio Spurs

  • PG Chris Paul
  • SG Stephon Castle
  • SF Julian Champagnie
  • PF Harrison Barnes
  • C Victor Wembanyama

