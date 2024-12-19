Wizards Trade Deadline All About Future
The Washington Wizards have their calendars marked for Feb. 6 when the league's annual trade deadline takes place.
As a rebuilding team, the Wizards are expected to be active as a seller with several veterans in line to be traded.
ESPN analyst Bobby Marks wrote about how the Wizards are focused on the future when it comes to this year's trade deadline.
"Washington will have to weigh its options with how much money it can take in on trades, similar to what it did in acquiring Marvin Bagley III. Jonas Valanciunas and Malcolm Brogdon, who is on an expiring $22.5M contract and could be on the move ahead of the trade deadline," Marks writes.
"In Brogdon's case, if he isn't traded and the Wizards are looking for financial flexibility, they could entertain a buyout. Kyle Kuzma is also a key piece in Washington, either through a trade or on the court."
Each individual player is a separate case for the Wizards considering the veteran's contract length, value and interest from other teams. However, the Wizards have to make some kind of move in order to improve the team. They cannot be complacent.
Brogdon is the likeliest Wizards player to not be on the team after the deadline whether it comes from a trade or a buyout, but Washington could look to move even more players on the roster.
If the Wizards are aggressive at this trade deadline like they have been since fully attacking the rebuild following the trade of Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns ahead of last season, they will be following a pattern that could get them to where they want to be a little bit quicker.
The Wizards return to the court tonight as they host the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET.
