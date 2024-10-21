Inside The Wizards

Wizards Sign Corey Kispert to Extension

Corey Kispert will stay with the Washington Wizards.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) is defended by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) is defended by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are committing to Corey Kispert for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Wizards have agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract with Kispert just hours before the 6 p.m. deadline for rookie extensions.

Kispert, 25, was the No. 15 overall pick by the Wizards in the 2021 NBA Draft and has become one of the team's best players in his first three seasons in the league.

After leaving Gonzaga after four years, Kispert became an immediate contributor for the Wizards, and he has improved in each season he has been in the league. Last year, Kispert averaged career-highs with 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting just over 38 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

With Deni Avdija no longer on the team, Kispert's role on the wing is expected to increase this season, and with several rookies around, the team will be relying on him a little more in all areas on and off the court.

Ultimately, his value to the team met his contract demands and the two sides were able to come to an agreement just before the start of the season.

Kispert and the Wizards begin their season later this week when they host the defending champion Boston Celtics.

