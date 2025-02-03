Inside The Wizards

Preview: Wizards Can Start Win Streak vs. Hornets

The Washington Wizards are in the Queen City to take on the Charlotte Hornets.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) makes a go-ahead three point field goal over Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) in the final seconds in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) makes a go-ahead three point field goal over Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) in the final seconds in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are hoping to stay in the win column tonight as they visit the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

Two of Washington's seven wins this season have come against Charlotte, both coming in late December in D.C. Now, the Hornets are looking for revenge. However, they are competing with the Wizards to have the worst record in the NBA, and their current injuries are helping them achieve that.

The Hornets have six players out, including LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, putting Charlotte at a significant disadvantage. The Hornets have lost each of their last four games — all at home — and six of their last seven.

Meanwhile, No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

A win tonight would give the Wizards the season series over the Hornets, and it would mark the team's first consecutive wins since Oct. 28 and 30 when they beat the Atlanta Hawks early in the season.

Wizards vs. Hornets Information

  • Date, Location: Monday, Feb. 3, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Hornets Injury Report

Washington Wizards

SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)

PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)

C Alex Sarr (OUT - ankle)

Charlotte Hornets

PG Vasilije Micic (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

PG LaMelo Ball (OUT - ankle)

PG Tre Mann (OUT - back)

SF Cody Martin (OUT - hernia)

SF Brandon Miller (OUT - wrist)

SF Josh Okogie (OUT - hamstring)

PF Grant Williams (OUT - torn ACL)

Wizards vs. Hornets Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

Charlotte Hornets

  • PG Vasilije Micic
  • SG Nick Smith Jr.
  • SF Josh Green
  • PF Miles Bridges
  • C Mark Williams

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News