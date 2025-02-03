Preview: Wizards Can Start Win Streak vs. Hornets
The Washington Wizards are hoping to stay in the win column tonight as they visit the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.
Two of Washington's seven wins this season have come against Charlotte, both coming in late December in D.C. Now, the Hornets are looking for revenge. However, they are competing with the Wizards to have the worst record in the NBA, and their current injuries are helping them achieve that.
The Hornets have six players out, including LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, putting Charlotte at a significant disadvantage. The Hornets have lost each of their last four games — all at home — and six of their last seven.
Meanwhile, No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.
A win tonight would give the Wizards the season series over the Hornets, and it would mark the team's first consecutive wins since Oct. 28 and 30 when they beat the Atlanta Hawks early in the season.
Wizards vs. Hornets Information
- Date, Location: Monday, Feb. 3, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Hornets Injury Report
Washington Wizards
SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
C Alex Sarr (OUT - ankle)
Charlotte Hornets
PG Vasilije Micic (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
PG LaMelo Ball (OUT - ankle)
PG Tre Mann (OUT - back)
SF Cody Martin (OUT - hernia)
SF Brandon Miller (OUT - wrist)
SF Josh Okogie (OUT - hamstring)
PF Grant Williams (OUT - torn ACL)
Wizards vs. Hornets Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Jordan Poole
- SG Bilal Coulibaly
- SF Kyshawn George
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Jonas Valanciunas
Charlotte Hornets
- PG Vasilije Micic
- SG Nick Smith Jr.
- SF Josh Green
- PF Miles Bridges
- C Mark Williams
