Wizards Three Keys to Victory Over Pacers
The Washington Wizards are home at last after spending a sizable amount of the month on the road. They start their five-game homestand, the last of the year, tonight vs. the Indiana Pacers.
This game won't be like the victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, though. The Pacers only have one player out with injury, and they smell playoff blood.
Will the Wizards hold their own or will they be a mere speed bump for the Pacers on the way to the playoffs? There are three key areas that the Wizards should focus on if they want a chance against Indiana.
Control the Paint
The Wizards are the 16th-best rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pacers are 29th. While Myles Turner will give the Wizards fits, who steps up? Will Thomas Bryant or Tony Bradley prevent Tristan Vukcevic or Richaun Holmes from controlling the boards?
With Vukcevic's height and Holmes' energy, together with Sarr, they should dominate not only the boards, but the paint as well.
Play Man Defense, Not Zone
Zone defense is not the Wizards' cup of tea. They generally lack communication and are slow to switch defenders. That's a recipe for struggle.
They should play man instead, and it starts with energy. They're facing Tyrese Haliburton at point guard, who is crafty and will penetrate the paint, and once it collapses, he will find shooters on the outside.
Pascal Siakam is an inside-outside threat who can humble on the perimeter and in the paint. How do you counteract that? Getting back in transition, setting up, communicating, and exhibiting in your face, intensive energy on defense.
Win the Battle of The Benches
Similar to defense, it comes down to energy. The Wizards bench should be an asset, not a detriment. When the starters' minutes start to overlap with the second unit's, expect the bench to pick up or even supersede the energy of the starting five.
The Pacers have nice pieces on their second unit in Obi Toppin, Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker, so the task won't be easy.
This is a matchup where the Wizards are going to need big nights from AJ Johnson and Justin Champagnie if they want a chance against the playoff-bound Pacers.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!