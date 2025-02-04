What Wizards Need To Do To Win Consistently
It is always good to be different and unique in life. Some may say they are one of a kind when they consider themselves different or unique. When Steph Curry emerged as a superstar in the NBA, he was considered one of a kind. He was a very unique player because no one was able to figure out a way to stop him. He still is unstoppable even at the age of 36. However, what he does on a nightly basis is now being duplicated by many in the league today.
As a matter of fact, Steph Curry doesn't even lead the league in three-pointers made this season. The current league leader is Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Steph Curry doesn't even lead the league in three-point field goal percentage this season either. Memphis Grizzlies Guard Luke Kennard holds that record at this point in time.
Everyone wants to score in the NBA. Everyone wants to shoot the three-point shot on every possession of the game. However, there is more to being a good team than just scoring and three-point shots alone. If it comes down to who can score the most points to win games in the NBA, the winner of every game will come down to who has the ball last. You can't win like that in this league. More is required on this stage on basketball.
There is a saying in sports that says, "Defense wins championships." Not only does defense win championships, but it will help you win on a nightly basis as well. The defense certainly will help the Wizards win consistently. As we know, defense is something the Wizards have struggled with tremendously thus far this season.
The Wizards are last in the NBA in their opponent's points per game this season giving up 122 points per game. They are also towards the end of the league rankings at the opponent's three-point field goal percentage as well. The Wizards ended their 16-game losing streak against the Timberwolves. Kyle Kuzma mentioned that their defense is the reason that happened.
If the Wizards can lock down defensively towards the end of games in crunch-time, they will be able to win consistently in the NBA.
