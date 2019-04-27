The 2019 NFL draft kicked off with a bang when the Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick—and the next day traded Josh Rosen to the Dolphins.

254 picks later, the draft is complete. Which teams now boast the most impressive rookie classes? Our draft grades for the NFC teams, below:

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

2 (58). Trysten Hill, DT, UCF

3 (90). Connor McGovern, G, Penn State

4 (128). Tony Pollard, RB, Memphis

5 (158). Michael Jackson Sr., CB, Miami (Fla.)

5 (165). Joe Jackson, DE, Miami (Fla.)

6 (213). Donovan Wilson, S, Texas A&M

7 (218). Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State

7 (241). Jalen Jelks, DE, Oregon

As many Cowboys fans Twitter have reminded us, the team’s first-round pick this year was essentially Amari Cooper. That Raiders trade left Dallas with the 26th pick in the second round as its first selection, and using it to replace self-exiled defensive tackle David Irving made sense. Like Irving, Trysten Hill has an excellent first step—important in Dallas’s gap-shooting scheme, which emphasizes not just quick penetration but also multidirectional D-line slants and stunts, demanding that front line players fire off quickly at different angles.

The Connor McGovern pick could prove valuable if right tackle La’el Collins, in a contract year, is deemed unworthy of a lucrative second deal. Or, more likely, McGovern could one day replace last year’s second-round pick Connor Williams, who looks and plays much too light and might not have the anchor strength to survive long-term at left guard.

The rest of the draft was about acquiring depth in a defense that has 11 contributors who are in the last year of their contracts. Oh, and acquiring depth behind offensive headliner Ezekiel Elliott (fourth-round running back Tony Pollard), which this team hasn’t had since Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris in 2017.

GRADE: B

New York Giants

1 (6). Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

1 (17). Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

1 (30). Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

3 (95). Oshane Ximines, DE, Old Dominion

4 (108). Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

5 (143). Ryan Connelly, LB, Wisconsin

5 (171). Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn

6 (180). Corey Ballentine, CB, Washburn

7 (232). George Asafo-Adjei, T, Kentucky

7 (245). Chris Slayton, DT, Syracuse

Giants fans have been griping for years that the team should find an heir for Eli Manning. And when the Giants finally do, drafting Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick, the response is, “No, not THAT guy, not with the sixth pick!” There will be plenty of time to hash out that argument and watch it quickly get old, as Jones will be heavily scrutinized from now until the day Eli finally IS dismissed. (Then, Jones will be scrutinized even more after that.) Keep in mind, fans’ and media’s reaction to the Jones pick would be more tempered if GM Dave Gettleman were a polished, diplomatic public speaker. Gettleman’s gruff, semi-patronizing tone naturally provoke rebuttals and arguments.

With their next two picks, the Giants did what everyone agreed they most needed to do for 2019: replenish the defense. The Dexter Lawrence choice, however, was befuddling—not just because Lawrence, a potentially dominant gap-clogger, might prove to be only a first and second down player, but because the Giants already had two good young defensive tackles in B.J. Hill and Dalvin Tomlinson. Gettleman has always had an affinity for drafting talented interior defensive linemen.

Deandre Baker was a more understandable choice, though trading back into the first-round made him extra expensive. Baker must contribute right away since defensive coordinator James Bettcher’s blitz-intensive scheme demands outside corners who can cover one-on-one. Entering the draft, New York had only one such corner, Janoris Jenkins, and he is coming off an erratic season. The cornerbacking unit is thin enough that Baker’s fellow rookie, fourth-rounder Julian Love, might also warrant a big role early on.

Because of the emphasis on blitzing, the Giants are less dependent than most teams on natural edge rushers, which is why, despite this being a rich edge-rusher draft, they didn’t take one until Oshane Ximines at the end of Round 3.

GRADE: C-

Philadelphia Eagles

1 (22). Andre Dillard, OL, Washington State

2 (53). Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State

2 (57) J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

4 (138). Shareef Miller, DE, Penn State

5 (167). Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern

Every pick made sense for the Eagles, especially when you look a few years down the road. Andre Dillard is a project for Jeff Stoutland, one of football’s highest-regarded offensive line coaches. The hope is the Washington State product can step in at left tackle next year when 37-year-old future Hall-of-Famer Jason Peters likely retires. Dillard was not asked to execute NFL-style run-blocks much at WSU, and his progress there is crucial because Philadelphia’s offense is predicated on having a schematically diverse ground game. Injuries in the backfield prevented that last year, which is why, even after trading a conditional sixth-round pick for Bears zone-running ace Jordan Howard, the Eagles spent a second-rounder on Miles Sanders, a smooth three-down back who, unlike Howard, has the lateral agility to create his own space. Sanders will contribute right away and probably earn the top role in 2020.

At wideout, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside offers the detailed mechanics and steady possession traits to consistently capitalize on opportunities created by Doug Pederson’s two-and three-receiver route combinations. His presence makes it easier to trade Nelson Agholor this year or let him walk next year. Also helping for next year is Shareef Miller, who adds options at defensive end, where veterans Chris Long and/or Vinny Curry might depart. (It’s possible Long could even be gone before this season.)

GRADE: A-

Washington Redskins

1 (15). Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

1 (26). Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

3 (76). Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State

4 (112). Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

4 (131). Wes Martin, OL, Indiana

5 (153). Ross Pierschbacher, OL, Alabama

5 (173). Cole Holcomb, LB, North Carolina

6 (206). Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

7 (227). Jimmy Moreland, CB, James Madison

7 (253). Jordan Brailford, DE, Oklahoma State

That sound you hear is Jay Gruden’s seat sizzling. Washington went offense with five of its first six picks, including QB Dwayne Haskins with Pick 1 (15th overall). Gruden is an offensive wizard, and if that wizardry doesn’t make immediate magic, owner Dan Snyder (who some believe was behind the Haskins pick) could hastily declare that it’s the right time to bring in a fresh coaching staff. You can bet the possibility of this scenario has already unfolded in the back of Gruden’s mind. He knows that the pressure to play Haskins will begin with Case Keenum’s first interception—nay, Keenum’s first incompletion. Gruden also knows that Haskins is a project, needing refinement in his pocket poise and precision accuracy. It’s a tough spot for a coach, but such is life in the NFL.

Giving Haskins a familiar target like Terry McLaurin was wise. The addition of tailback Bryce Love in Round 4 makes you really wonder about the health of last year’s second-round pick Derrius Guice, whose rehab from last August’s torn ACL was reportedly delayed by an infection. Perhaps the Redskins, who have now drafted a running back nine years in a row, saw Love as simply great value considering he was taken before the team addressed its most immediate need, left guard. That was done by picking Wes Martin, who will compete with flamed-out ex-Giants left tackle Ereck Flowers. The more agile zone-blocker will get the job.

As for the one pick that did not go offense—Washington traded back into Round 1 to snatch pass rushing dynamo Montez Sweat, who fell because of a heart condition. The hope is Sweat will correct the defense’s deficiency off the right edge, where 2017 second-rounder Ryan Anderson has not developed and where veterans Preston Smith and Trent Murphy have been lost in free agency each of the last two years.

GRADE: B

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

3 (10). David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

4 (126). Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

6 (205). Duke Shelley, CB, Kansas State

7 (222). Kerrith Whyte, RB, Florida Atlantic

7 (238). Stephen Denmark, CB, Valdosta State

Last year Chicago’s early selections were spent on various roster-building pieces, which has worked out well considering this team won the NFC North and entered the offseason with no major needs. David Montgomery was a great value, even considering that the Bears traded up to get him—a team can afford to do when it has no major needs. Montgomery is a tenacious Marshawn Lynch-style runner who can provide sustainability on early downs, keeping Tarik Cohen in a hybrid flex weapon role. We don’t know if Montgomery can be as potent an all-around zone runner as predecessor Jordan Howard (who was dealt to Philadelphia for a conditional fifth/sixth-rounder in 2020), but he’s fresher than Howard and, more importantly, will be cheaper over the next few years.

At receiver, there’s no clear role available for Riley Ridley in 2019. Allen Robinson is a solid starter, last year’s second-round pick Anthony Miller is expected to ascend, and Taylor Gabriel and newly acquired Cordarrelle Patterson are vying for the gadget and vertical designer opportunities that are showcased in Matt Nagy’s offense.

GRADE: B-

Detroit Lions

1 (8). T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

2 (43). Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii

3 (81). Will Harris, S, Boston College

4 (117). Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

5 (146). Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

6 (184). Travis Fulgham, WR, Old Dominion

6 (186). Ty Johnson, RB, Maryland

7 (224). Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia

7 (229). P.J. Johnson, DT, Arizona

Head coach Matt Patricia is determined to shape the Lions into a Patriots-style offense, and obviously finding a five-tool tight end is a strong first step. It’s too much to say T.J. Hockenson will be the next Rob Gronkowski, but Hockenson is one of the highest-rated tight end prospects of this century. His blocking is even more touted than his receiving—an important note given Detroit’s two-decade-long effort to improve its feeble ground game.

Friday’s picks were spent on buttressing the defensive back seven. Jahlani Tavai has the thumping size that Patricia, who also takes a Patriots-style approach on defense, covets. Will Harris provides crucial depth, as Patricia likes to play with three, and sometimes four, safeties on the field. The question is whether Harris can immediately take snaps from veteran Tavon Wilson, who is unlikely to be re-signed after this season. It will come down to how trusted Harris is in man coverages, either as a matchup player or roving middle-of-the-field defender. He isn’t needed in a major role right away considering last year’s third-rounder, Tracy Walker, is ready for fulltime centerfield duties and strong safety Quandre Diggs remains the best player that most fans have never heard of.

The rest of the draft was focused on adding depth to a roster that, thanks to an active free agency, was not lacking in any particular first-string position. One player to keep an eye on is Amani Oruwariye, a long-armed press corner who, thanks to 2017 second-rounder Teez Tabor’s disconcerting inconsistency, could get a closer look than most fifth-round picks.

GRADE: B+

Green Bay Packers

1 (12). Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

1 (21). Darnell Savage, Jr., S, Maryland

2 (44). Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

3 (75). Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

5 (150). Kingsley Keke, DE, Texas A&M

6 (185). Ka’dar Hollman, CB, Toledo

6 (194). Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame

7 (226). Ty Summers, LB, TCU

Part of why the Packers pay Aaron Rodgers huge money is they believe he makes everyone on offense better. Therefore this team can afford to invest primarily on defense, which it has now done with its first pick every year since 2011. Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine believes in two key things: aggressive, destructive play up front (as opposed to sounder but more passive play) and diversity in coverage personnel. And so the Packers took a flyer on the uber-talented Rashan Gary, even though their defensive line did not have any holes to fill. Some have debated what position Gary will play. With Green Bay’s diverse fronts, the answer will be ... many.

Nine picks after Gary, the Packers called hard-hitting safety Darnell Savage, who at Maryland played back deep and in the slot. Savage will likely be moved around, with his best chance at playing time coming as a free safety, given that expensive free agent ex-Bear Adrian Amos is best as a strong safety and 2017 second-rounder Josh Jones is best as a dime linebacker.

Day 2 was spent giving resources to Rodgers. Elgton Jenkins indirectly provides an answer at right tackle, as free agent pickup Billy Turner can slide over there from guard next year when Bryan Bulaga likely departs. TE Jace Sternberger has drawn comparisons, stylistically, to Travis Kelce. Remember how effective Rodgers was with receiving tight end Jared Cook a few years ago? With Sternberger and Jimmy Graham, he now has two (that means schematic flexibility), with Sternberger doubling as the long-term answer to replace the aging Graham either in 2020 or ’21.

GRADE: A-

Minnesota Vikings

1 (18). Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State

2 (18). Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

3 (102). Alexander Mattison, RB, Boise State

4 (114). Dru Samia, G, Oklahoma

5 (162). Cameron Smith, LB, USC

6 (190). Armon Watts, DT, Arkansas

6 (191). Marcus Epps, S, Wyoming

6 (193). Olisaemeka Udoh, T, Elon

7 (217). Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

7 (239). Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon

7 (247). Olabisi Johnson, WR, Colorado State

7 (250). Austin Cutting, LS, Air Force

No team entering this draft had a more obvious need than the Vikings did at interior offensive line. Last year’s offensive coordinator, John DeFilippo, did not run the ball nearly as much as head coach Mike Zimmer wanted in part because DeFilippo knew that Minnesota’s guards and center could not move the line of scrimmage. With new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski running a pure outside zone scheme (hence the hiring of veteran assistant Gary Kubiak), Vikings linemen will be asked to move the line of scrimmage with their initial quickness and unified blocking techniques—and Garrett Bradbury is considered tailor-made for that role. He played center at North Carolina State, but some believe he can move to guard. That decision could come down to where the Vikings want to play Pat Elflein, who last year struggled at center but will be better with improved players around him. One of those players could be fourth-round pick Dru Samia, given that he need only beat out so-so ex-Titan right guard Josh Kline for a starting job.

In the second round, Minnesota addressed its lack of athleticism at tight end by drafting Irv Smith Jr. He’ll replace the steady but athletically limited Kyle Rudolph, it’s just a matter of when. Smith should expand the multi-receiver route designs, which Stefanski is great on constructing. In Alexander Mattison the Vikings found a complement to tailback Dalvin Cook, a one-dimensional zone runner with durability concerns.

GRADE: A

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

1 (14). Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

1 (31). Kaleb McGary, T, Washington

4 (111). Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State

4 (135). John Cominsky, DE, Charleston Univ.

5 (152). Qadree Ollison, RB, Pittsburgh

5 (172). Jordan Miller, CB, Washington

6 (203). Marcus Green, RB, Louisiana-Monroe

It’s a little surprising the Falcons would take two offensive linemen in Round 1 after signing guards James Carpenter and especially Jamon Brown to notable money in free agency. But when you look closer, it makes sense. Lindstrom is an insanely gifted athlete who fits well in Atlanta’s outside zone scheme. He’ll supplant Carpenter, who has experience in the scheme but isn’t athletic enough to consistently execute its east-and-west movement, now becomes a source of depth. Kaleb McGary’s height (6' 7") suggests he’ll play right tackle like he did at Washington, but he’s also somewhat short-armed, which means he might fit better at guard. Fortunately, Brown can play both spots, allowing the Falcons to put McGary where he appears most comfortable. (The guess here is it will be right tackle.)

Aside from maybe a lack of pass rushing depth, the Falcons had no obvious needs on defense, which is why they could invest heavily along the O-line. In doing so, their third pick didn’t come until Round 4. Kendall Sheffield is an outside corner who didn’t always find the ball in college. That’s notable because Atlanta coach Dan Quinn believes ball-tracking is the biggest key to playing corner in his Seahawks-style Cover 3 scheme. Sheffield might be better suited inside, which makes more sense given the voids left by the dismissals of Robert Alford (now a Cardinal) and Brian Poole (now a Jet).

GRADE: B

Carolina Panthers

1 (16). Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

2 (37). Greg Little, T, Mississippi

3 (100). Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

4 (115). Christian Miller, LB, Alabama

5 (154). Jordan Scarlett, RB, Florida

6 (212). Dennis Daley, T, South Carolina

7 (237). Terry Godwin, WR, Georgia

Coach Ron Rivera has talked about playing more 3–4, but he’s simply referring to defensive structures, not defensive execution—in other words, the Panthers will remain a one-gap-attacking defense. For that to work, especially in front of their staple zone coverages on third down, you need edge rushers. Hence the selection of Brian Burns, who at Florida State played much lighter than his listed 250-pound weight and might be limited to obvious passing situations. If that’s the case, free agent pickup Bruce Irvin, who also isn’t the girthiest edge defender, must handle early down snaps opposite stud Mario Addison (who, it’s worth noting, is 32 and in a contract year).

Second-round pick Greg Little will hopefully stabilize oft-injured (and now departed) veteran Matt Kalil’s old left tackle spot, as well as the rest of the O-line, with right tackle Taylor Moton moving to left guard and sturdy, ascending 26-year-old Daryl Williams remaining at right tackle. If Williams, however, does not bounce back from 2018’s season-long knee injury, he won’t be re-signed after this year. In that case, the Panthers would likely move Moton back to right tackle and rue the fact that they didn’t find a developmental guard in this draft. They might also feel that way about cornerback, given that all of theirs save for Donte Jackson and Corn Elder are scheduled for free agency next season.

The rest of this draft was about obtaining depth, including at QB, where the team has not picked a player since Cam Newton in 2011. The media will speculate about whether Will Grier is here to replace Newton, but if that were even a consideration, Grier would have been picked much sooner.

GRADE: C+

New Orleans Saints

2 (48). Erik McCoy, OL, Texas A&M

4 (105). Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, DB, Florida

6 (177). Saquan Hampton, DB, Rutgers

7 (231). Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame

7 (244). Kaden Elliss, LB, Idaho

With no first-round pick after last year’s trade up for defensive end Marcus Davenport, the Saints knew that their one and only glaring need—center—could not be addressed until Round 2. Smartly, they traded up again to get it done right, tabbing Erik McCoy, a shrewd technician whom many saw as a plug-and-play prospect. Center is critical in New Orleans’s scheme because Drew Brees needs to get deep in his dropback in order to see downfield, making him extra dependent on having a clean pocket to step up into.

The only other pick of note for the Saints was safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, a smooth, good-looking athlete who played the slot last year at Florida but translates as an NFL safety. Stylstically, he is similar to Kenny Vaccaro, whom the Saints let leave last year in free agency. Plus, if Gardner-Johnson shines, the Saints next year may not have to pay for 2016 second-rounder Vonn Bell, who is in the last year of his rookie deal.

It was a light draft for this team, but that’s because the Saints, just like last year, had few needs to address and could afford to invest in quality over quantity.

GRADE: B

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1 (5). Devin White, LB, LSU

2 (39). Sean Bunting, DB, Central Michigan

3 (94). Jamel Dean, DB, Auburn

3 (99). Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky

4 (107). Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa

5 (145). Matt Gay, K, Utah

6 (208). Scott Miller, WR, Bowling Green

7 (215). Terry Beckner Jr., DL, Missouri

It’s a whole new day in Tampa Bay. This defense, under new head coach Bruce Arians and his defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, is now built around pressure and man coverage, not the passive zone coverages that made this unit average for so many years. Because of that, it comes as no surprise that the Bucs took corners in Rounds 2 and 3—Sean Bunting, a long-bodied press artist, and Jamel Dean, a lanky corner.

Bowles wants long-bodied defensive backs who can crowd passing lanes when his interior blitzes force a QB into a hurried throw. Usually, those hurried throws stem from pressure up the middle, which means linebackers and safeties are key. That explains the selection of Mike Edwards, who was a versatile four-year starter in the SEC, and of course, the No. 5 overall pick of Devin White. The LSU product is an undersized run-and-chase linebacker, of which the Bucs already had two: Lavonte David and ex-Cardinal Deone Bucannon. And so one can reason that the Bucs had White as clearly the best player on their board. With length and speed on the back end, the Bucs believe they can generate pressure by blitzing, which is why they didn’t address their pass rushing front until, which is only “decent,” until Round 4, taking Anthony Nelson, who is similar to underrated incumbent defensive end Carl Nassib.

This draft underscores that the Bucs do not have many needs on offense, and why the brass in Tampa Bay felt that a coaching change—Dirk Koetter out, Arians in—was the best way to improve on that side of the ball. When was the last time an offensive-minded head coach saw his new team draft defense and special teams with its first six picks?

GRADE: A-

NFC WEST

ARIZONA CARDINALS

1 (1). Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2 (33). Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

2 (62). Andy Isabella, WR, Massachusetts

3 (65). Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

4 (103). Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

5 (139). Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

6 (174). KeeSean Johnson, WR, Fresno State

6 (179). Lamont Gaillard, C, Georgia

7 (248). Joshua Miles, T, Morgan State

7 (249). Michael Dogbe, DE, Temple

7 (254). Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA

The Kyler Murray-Josh Rosen saga has been dissected every which way, so here’s one final thought before we move forward: Our Robert Klemko reported that the Cardinals did not start making calls to trade Rosen until shortly before the draft, which is befuddling. The only reason to give away a 2018 No. 10 overall pick for a 2019 No. 62 pick (and a ’20 fifth-rounder) is if you unequivocally believe that the man replacing that No. 10 pick is once-in-a-lifetime savior. But if that were the case, wouldn’t the Cardinals have declared weeks ago that Murray was their guy? The NFL wouldn’t love them revealing the No. 1 pick like that, but it would have freed GM Steve Keim to shop Rosen before teams like the Giants and Redskins took themselves out of the market by deciding to draft a QB.

The only reason the Cardinals would not name Murray their guy early is if they were waiting to see if another team might offer a bounty to move up to the No. 1 pick. But trading down, of course, would put the Cardinals at serious risk of losing Murray. And so the fact that they appeared to have even considered that route, especially given that it diminished their leverage in trading Rosen, suggests that the organization might not unequivocally see Murray as a once-in-a-lifetime savior. Which only amplifies the pain of trading Rosen for pennies on the dollar. Overall this complicated—albeit uniquely—situation was handled in head-scratching fashion… and if we’re to factor it in when grading this draft, it knocks the team down at least a full letter grade.

Otherwise the rest of Arizona’s draft was sterling. WR Andy Isabella has vertical speed plus the explosive shiftiness to prosper from the slot in what we imagine will be a predominantly quick-strike offense under Kliff Kingsbury. Hakeem Butler is a monster-sized target whom some saw as a late first-round prospect. Adding these two to what had been a desperately lacking receiving corps does wonders for the offense, especially given that many of the passing formations will be buttressed by running back David Johnson’s exceptional receiving versatility.

On defense, the Byron Murphy pick addresses the No. 2 corner spot that has long been problematic opposite Patrick Peterson, and it buttresses the slot corner position, which now goes to recently acquired ex-Falcon Robert Alford. (Another option might be to play Murphy inside and keep Alford outside.) The front seven was amplified by Zach Allen, who is similar to another recently acquired ex-Falcon, Brooks Reed. It was also a pleasant surprise to see free safety Deionte Thompson still on the board in Round 6. Budda Baker and D.J. Swearinger are quality safeties but neither is a natural centerfielder. Thompson could see action sooner than later.

GRADE: A (or B, including the letter grade deduction for the Josh Rosen trade)

Los Angeles Rams

2 (61). Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

3 (70). Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

3 (79). David Long, CB, Michigan

3 (97). Bobby Evans, T, Oklahoma

4 (134). Greg Gaines, DT, Washington

5 (169). David Edwards, T, Wisconsin

7 (243). Nick Scott, S, Penn State

7 (251). Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech

The Rams’ biggest need, by far, was interior offensive line, as stalwart veteran center John Sullivan is unsigned and All-Pro caliber left guard Rodger Saffold joined Tennessee. Unfortunately, two of the best interior prospects for L.A.’s outside zone-blocking scheme, Chris Lindstrom and Garrett Bradbury, were off the board before pick 20. Unwilling to reach and knowing that their roster is top-heavy with mega contracts for stars like Aaron Donald, Brandin Cooks, Todd Gurley, Dante Fowler and, soon, Jared Goff, the Rams traded back to stockpile picks that can provide cheap depth. They didn’t address their O-line until Bobby Evans late in the third round. Evans is built like a left tackle (which he played at Oklahoma). Can he transition to the inside, or will Joe Noteboom, last year’s third-round tackle and hopeful heir to Andrew Whitworth, be recast to guard fulltime?

Safety Taylor Rapp was their first pick, likely making L.A. a three-safety dime defense on passing downs (as opposed to a two-linebacker nickel defense). Rapp plays faster than he tests. If he can take over as a dime linebacker behind starting safeties John Johnson and sagely addition Eric Weddle, the lack of linebacker depth behind Cory Littleton is less unsettling.

L.A.’s third-round selections were interesting. The team says that drafting homerun-hitting tailback Darrell Henderson had little to do with Todd Gurley, but indirectly, that’s hard to reconcile, given that Gurley disappointed down the stretch last year and will be the one coming off the field when Henderson comes in. This isn’t to say the Rams don’t think Gurley can reclaim his status as The Guy, but now there’s insurance if he doesn’t. Later in Round 3, the Rams also tabbed physical press corner David Long, who can maybe play the slot right away before replacing Aqib Talib, whose contract expires after this season.

GRADE: B-

San Francisco 49ers

1 (2). Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2 (36). Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

3 (67). Jalen Hurd, WR, Baylor

4 (110). Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah

5 (148). Dre Greenlaw, LB, Arkansas

6 (176). Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford

6 (183). Justin Skule, T, Vanderbilt

6 (198). Tim Harris, CB, Virginia

Nick Bosa’s arrival could catapult this defense to the top of the NFC West. Sound extreme? Consider that San Francisco’s biggest problem last year was an anemic pass rush that not only made their Seahawks-style Cover 3 scheme impotent but also led to an astonishingly low seven forced turnovers on the season (four fewer than history’s previous low, set by four other teams). Suddenly the 49ers, with Bosa and ex-Chief Dee Ford bookending stud DeForest Buckner and gifted third-year pro Solomon Thomas (who must play better), have a threatening nickel pass rush to go in front of a linebacking unit that added run-and-chase dynamo Kwon Alexander alongside last year’s third-round sensation, Fred Warner. Without Bosa, all of these pieces would not click together so crisply.

The only downside is that San Fran’s secondary still has questions at No. 2 corner and second-string safety. Perhaps the Niners feel better about their secondary than we do—after all, instead of addressing it early in Round 4, they instead took a punter, Utah’s Mitch Wishnowsky. In Rounds 2 and 3 they took wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd, rounding out their well-schemed offense that already has three passing game weapons who weren’t on the field most of last year: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Jerick McKinnon and newly signed RB Tevin Coleman.

GRADE: B

Seattle Seahawks

1 (29). L.J. Collier, DE, TCU

2 (47). Marquise Blair, S, Utah

2 (64). D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

3 (88). Cody Barton, LB, Utah

4 (120). Gary Jennings Jr., WR, West Virginia

4 (124). Phil Haynes, G, Wake Forest

4 (132). Ugo Amadi, S, Oregon

5 (142). Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

6 (204). Travis Homer, RB, Miami

6 (209). Demarcus Christmas, DT, Florida State

People close to Doug Baldwin were privately saying back in February that the 30-year-old slot receiver might retire, so it’s unlikely that the news from Adam Schefter on Friday night caught the Seahawks off-guard. The team selecting D.K. Metcalf isn’t necessarily a response to that news; Metcalf was incredible value at the end of Round 2. Metcalf and Baldwin are opposite styles of receiver, and Seattle had a serious need for a big downfield perimeter target in Metcalf’s mold. Metcalf’s unrefined route running is less problematic in a system that’s built around Russell Wilson’s deep ball excellence and scramble drill playmaking, where routes inherently lose their detail anyway.

At the end of Round 1, Seattle took the defensive end it needed after trading what would have been a very expensive Frank Clark for a boatload to Kansas City. L.J. Collier doesn’t have Clark’s all-around quickness (perhaps no player on Earth save for Von Miller does), but he’s twitchy and versatile, which is key in a pass rush scheme that features a lot of stunts and twists.

Also on defense, the Hawks added depth at linebacker and safety—showcase positions in their Cover 3 system, which is built on inside defenders closing quickly on the ball. Marquise Blair will soon compete at either free safety or strong safety, where the Seahawks are still figuring out what they have in Tedric Thompson, Delano Hill and vastly underappreciated Bradley McDougald. LB Cody Barton offers nickel depth behind Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright while, hopefully, also solving the problematic No. 3 linebacker situation in base.

The only negative? Seattle did not address its glaring lack of depth at cornerback. The ever-critical slot position (which, to be fair, is a tad less critical in Seattle’s landmark zone cover scheme than it is in the matchup coverage schemes that most teams have) is still bereft of experience and talent following free agent Justin Colemans defection to Detroit.

Grade: B-