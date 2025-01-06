Four Takeaways From the 49ers 47-24 Loss to the Cardinals
The season from the abyss is finally over for the San Francisco 49ers.
They suffered a blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals, which is a fitting end to their year. So, without further introduction, here is the final four takeaways from the 49ers 47-24 loss to the Cardinals.
Joshua Dobbs should've started in Week 12
One of the many decisions the 49ers should want to have back this year is not starting Joshua Dobbs in Week 12 against the Packers. The 49ers went with Brandon Allen who had won the backup job after the preseason. It was a wrong decision and assessment back then.
Dobbs uplifts the offense more than Allen. He played decent against the Cardinals despite turning the ball over three times. Kyle Shanahan told a sideline reporter at halftime that he liked what he saw from Dobbs in the first half. He should've been the starter against the Packers as he was always the better player than Allen.
Renardo Green looks like a long-term starter
Rookie cornerback Renardo Green has quietly had an impressive season. He had a couple of sweet pass breakups that looked poised to be big completions for the Cardinals. Green is excellent in coverage because of how he defends when the ball is in the air. He doesn't panic.
That trait alone puts Green on a trajectory of being the long-term starter for the 49ers. He never freaks out in those moments and rarely gets penalized for it. He looks comfortable in those moments, a standard the 49ers need to uphold at corner. If a rookie can do it, so should everyone else.
Isaac Guerendo is becoming injury-prone
If he wasn't viewed that way before, he certainly is now. Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is becoming injury-prone. He exited the game right from the beginning after injuring his ankle/knee. He wouldn't return after being carted off. Shanahan believes it is an MCL injury, so it isn't good at all.
Guerendo has had an injury-plagued rookie season despite not playing a ton. He injured his hamstring badly in training camp, then sprained his foot in his debut start against the Bears. His body can't handle it nor does he have any good luck. Guerendo is a solid player but it won't matter if he can't stay healthy.
Ricky Pearsall is growing
Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall put up some nice stats in this game. He tallied six catches for 69 yards and one touchdown. However, the stats don't show how impressive some of his reps were. Pearsall looked really good out there, especially on his touchdown catch. It wasn't an easy one.
He created great separation on a clean release to make a tough catch. He also showed amazing route running and adjustment on his first catch of the game that went for 30 yards on the second play of the game. Pearsall is growing. He's shown enough this season to generate excitement going into 2025.
