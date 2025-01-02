All 49ers

One 49ers Player Got Snubbed From the Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl voters got it completely wrong by snubbing this 49ers player from the final roster.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) waits for the snap against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) waits for the snap against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The biggest gripe about the Pro Bowl is that it is a popularity contest.

Players who have a recognizable/popular name are almost always voted over players who actually deserve it. Four 49ers were selected to the 2025 Pro Bowl, but there was one 49ers player who got snubbed from it.

That player is cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. Now, he did make it as an alternate but that isn't anywhere near as rewarding as making it to the final roster. Lenoir was snubbed badly and it is because of the Pro Bowl being a popularity contest.

Carolina's Jaycee Horn, Chicago's Jaylon Johnson, Minnesota's Byron Murphy, and Seattle's Devon Witherspoon were the four NFC corners who made it over Lenoir. None of these players have a better passer rating allowed than Lenoir. Lenoir also hasn't allowed a touchdown in his coverage this year.

Something each of those four Pro Bowl corners has. When it comes to interceptions, only Murphy has more than Lenoir, who has six. Lenoir should've made it over Horn, Johnson, or Witherspoon. Another factor in Lenoir's snub is he isn't a predominant outside corner.

All four of the NFC Pro Bowl corners play exclusively or mostly on the outside. Lenoir is a slot corner, which is easily the most underappreciated position in football. What he does as a slot corner is vastly more impressive than those who play on the outside.

Lenoir has to play a heavy role in run support, essentially acting as another linebacker. He also has to take into account every possible route since it's more open for a receiver in the slot. The degree of difficulty for a slot corner versus an outside isn't comparable.

Unfortunately, that is never taken into account. Lenoir should've made the Pro Bowl and he must now have to settle as an alternate. This might be another thing that fires him up going into 2025.

