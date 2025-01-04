Why Joshua Dobbs' First Start With the 49ers Will be his Last
Backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs will make his debut start for the 49ers in their regular-season finale against the Cardinals.
Brock Purdy is out due to an elbow contusion with nerve inflammation in last week's loss to the Lions. Dobbs will get a chance to show the 49ers what he can do against his former team. However, Dobbs should've made his starting debut six weeks ago.
When Purdy was inactive in Week 12 against the Packers, the 49ers decided to go with Brandon Allen. He was named the backup to Purdy after the preseason because Kyle Shanahan likes how he runs the offense and being in it longer. It was a poor decision made and one that seemed to bother Dobbs.
That is why Dobbs' first start with the 49ers will be his last. He will treat this game as an audition for teams when he becomes a free agent. Dobbs signed with the 49ers believing he would be the backup to Purdy. He was never going to be gifted the job, so he knew he had to battle for it.
Dobbs looked impressive in the preseason, but not enough to Shanahan. It disappointed Dobbs. You could tell by his demeanor and answers when he was asked about it following the news of Allen being named the backup. Instead of making his first start in Week 12, he has to wait in what is essentially a preseason game.
“I think anytime you get a chance to get on the field and play, it's always an audition not only for the team that you're on, but for the other 31 teams, especially knowing my contract situation and being a free agent in March," Dobbs said. "So it's an opportunity to go out and show what I can do here as a 49er in this scheme as well as for other opportunities."
Look for Dobbs to attempt explosive plays. If he can generate a few while playing mistake-free football, he will certainly raise his value entering free agency. I see no chance Dobbs returns and the 49ers will have to look for another player to bring in again like last year.
“Free agency will be free agency so we'll let that handle itself."
