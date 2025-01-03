Malik Mustapha is a Rare Bright Spot for the 49ers in 2024
2024 is the season from the abyss for the San Francisco 49ers.
Hardly anything went right for them. Injuries, regression, and poor personnel decisions hurt the 49ers this year. However, in a season that was mostly dark, rookie safety Malik Mustapha is a rare bright spot for the 49ers in 2024.
“I think he’s been really good," said defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen. "I think, like I've said all year, he is an accountable guy that always wants to improve and his style has shown up all year. That's the one thing that's cool is who he was when we talked to him and everything you learn about guys when you're going through the process of learning the player, that showed up. Who he is, but also the style of play that we saw on tape in college, that showed up. And that's what I think jumps out to a lot of people. But I think more so behind the scenes of who he is, is really cool."
No one could've foreseen Mustapha being this impressive in his rookie season. Being a fourth-round draft choice penciled him in as a depth/special teams player. But injuries and underwhelming performances at safety allowed Mustapha to step in.
He wowed the coaches in training camp and the preseason to entice them to play him. Sure enough, Mustapha got the green light to play defensive snaps and eventually snap. He has made the most of his opportunities and is establishing himself to be a future core player of the 49ers.
"I think he's got a bright future," Sorensen said. "He’s just got to, it's a big jump. You hope for a big jump from guys from year one to year two. That's always a huge difference from your rookie year to your second year. So you kind of hope to expect that jump. But it starts with how they evaluate themselves in the offseason and what they do right away. The best thing they can do is get with veteran guys that have had success and just learn from them. Talk to as many guys as you can, especially the guys that have had success and actually learn from them because it is a long, continuous year.”
Hopefully, Mustapha will heed the excellent advice from Sorensen. The 49ers' safety position is putrid. They can strengthen it if Mustapha continues on his trajectory. Additions will still be needed regardless of his ascension, but it will grant the 49ers desperately needed solidification.
Talk about a fourth round steal so far.
