49ers Must Move on From Jake Moody in the OffSeason
There is one move the San Francisco 49ers must execute when the 2024 season is over.
The 49ers must move on from kicker Jake Moody in the offseason. It's time. His putrid performances must no longer be tolerated. He has the yips and there is little hope of him improving. Moody has been a rollercoaster from the very beginning. One that the 49ers need to get off of.
Coach Kyle Shanahan seems to finally be fed up with him as well. Following the loss to the Detroit Lions, Shanahan was asked if the 49ers would be evaluating the kicker position with Moody being a trainwreck despite Shanahan's recent vote of confidence.
“We already are, we're evaluating all positions," said Shanahan. "I was just, earlier in the week, I was saying some of the things that he's gone through this year, which are facts, just him coming back from that injury and everything. Today wasn't a great day, by no means. Missing the 51-yard field goal.
"The 58-yard field goal, that's just a got-to-have-it situation and not going to be too hard on him for that far of a kick. But I know he's capable of making that and it looked like he got the distance, I think he just missed it. But obviously, that extra point, I don't know how the snap and the hold were, we'll look at that one when we see the tape, but you’ve got to make that extra point.”
That's back-to-back weeks Shanahan has said Moody needs to make a kick. I don't expect Shanahan to support Moody this week like he did last week. I think Shanahan is done doing that. He's tried giving him a boost and it didn't work.
I'm not sure anyone can get to him at this point. Moody is in his head and has completely fallen into an abyss. The 49ers need to cut ties with him in the offseason. Take the loss on drafting a kicker in the third round. Don't keep him just because of where he was drafted.
No one on the team can feel any faith that a field goal or point after attempt will go in with him there. It's going to depress everyone seeing him out there and miss knowing their efforts are wasted because of Moody. Be done with him and look for a replacement in the offseason.
