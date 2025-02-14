4 Teams who 49ers Free Agent Talanoa Hufanga Might Sign With
2024 was a rough year for 49ers' safety Talanoa Hufanga.
He started off the season on the physically unable-to-perform list, missing the first three games. When he came back, he struggled immensely. Before he could get a chance to work through it, he suffered a wrist injury in Week 5 that landed him on Injured Reserve.
Hufanga would return in Week 14, but still couldn't hit his stride. He ended 2024 on a bad note and has diminished his value entering free agency. It is why the 49ers are going to let him walk. He's a shell of the All-Pro player that he was in 2022.
Regardless, he is bound to have some suitors willing to take a flyer on him. Here are the four teams that Hufanga might sign with when free agency kicks off in March.
Texans
Kicking off this list are the Texans. It is solely based on the connection Hufanga had with head coach DeMeco Ryans when he was the 49ers defensive coordinator. Hufanga had his best season playing for Ryans in 2022 and could look for a reunion to get himself back to that form. The only issue is that the Texans don't need a safety.
They are projected to have only roughly $14 million in salary cap space. So, unless Hufanga comes at a relatively cheap price, reuniting will be troubling. Still, the connection with Ryans could be enough for Hufanga to sign a cheap deal. It won't be a challenge for Ryans to find a role for Hufanga on the defense either.
Bengals
Cincinnati's defense last season was subpar. That is why they cut ties with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. However, it wasn't his fault the defense was inept. They don't have the talent outside of pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. This is where Hufanga comes into play.
A safety, among other positions, is badly needed for the Bengals. They have the salary cap space to pay Hufanga well and the opportunity for him to thrive. It's all a matter of whether he can fit their new defensive coordinator Al Golden's scheme.
Colts
Another team that was pitiful on defense was the Colts. Much like the Bengals, they were lacking talent. Now, they will most likely watch Julian Blackmon walk in free agency. If they don't re-sign him, they can target Hufanga as his replacement.
It wouldn't be the first time the Colts have pursued a former 49ers defensive back. Cornerback Samuel Womack III is thriving with the Colts and they tried to sign Ambry Thomas before he failed a physical. Hufanga addresses a need for the Colts and they can entice him with a healthy contract offer.
Raiders
The Raiders' defense wasn't pitiful last season despite another awful year. However, they need a safety, with both of their starters poised to hit free agency. It's unlikely that they will bring back both, and they may lose them.
Hufanga can be a nice fill-in for one of them. The Raiders have the second-most salary cap space, so Hufanga could earn himself a sweet deal. He should be a fit with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and head coach Pete Carroll. I think the Raiders are the team that he lands with.
Read more