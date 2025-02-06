All 49ers

49ers' Fred Warner, George Kittle Attempt to Recruit Myles Garrett

It's safe to say that Fred Warner and George Kittle wouldn't mind having Browns' pass rusher Myles Garrett join the 49ers.

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) and tight end George Kittle (85) celebrate after defeating the Green Bay Packers in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
NEW ORLEANS -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett triggered an earthquake in the NFL when he publically demanded a trade from the team.

Practically every player on every team has attempted to recruit Garrett as his targeted destination. That includes the San Francisco 49ers who have Fred Warner and George Kittle as the ambassadors of getting a trade done with the Browns for Garrett.

"There's always room for a Myles Garrett," said Warner on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams.

"Hey Myles, we could be really good friends, I promise," said Kittle.

It's safe to say that Warner and Kittle wouldn't mind having Garrett join the 49ers. It's a move the 49ers 100 percent should make. Garrett would upgrade the defense dramatically and would be the 49ers' best defensive player.

Yes, Garrett is a better player than Nick Bosa. Imagine having Bosa as the second-best defensive player/lineman on the team. The 49ers would practically have half of an All-Pro defensive line. Unfortunately, trading for Garrett doesn't seem likely.

Fitting a new contract for him along with Brock Purdy and potentially Kittle would be strenuous. Plus, the Browns aren't in a great position to trade Garrett anyway. It's fun to attempt to recruit Garrett to the 49ers and talk about it, but the reality of it happening feels slim to none.

