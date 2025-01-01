All 49ers

49ers Name Week 18 Starter in Place of Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy will not be active against the Cardinals for the 49ers in the regular season finale.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (5) before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Brock Purdy will not be active when the 49ers take on the Cardinals in the regular season finale.

An elbow contusion with nerve inflammation will keep him out of the context. The good news is it has nothing to do with the UCL that he had surgery on, and it's not expected to be long-term. So, it's not a significant injury. A sigh of relief can be had on that.

With Purdy out, the 49ers have named their Week 18 starter in his place. Joshua Dobbs will get the start in place of Purdy against the Cardinals. Dobbs filled in for Purdy when he exited the game against the Lions in the final minutes.

Going with Dobbs is the correct move. He is their second-best quarterback on the roster. This is the move the 49ers should've made when Purdy missed Week 12 against the Packers. The 49ers went with Brandon Allen in his place.

It was a head-scratching move, but Kyle Shanahan likes how Allen runs the offense. With the season over, Shanahan likely wants to give Dobbs playing time to put on film since he will be a free agent in the offseason. I don't imagine he will be back.

Dobbs seemed disappointed when the 49ers named Allen as the backup to Purdy before Week 1. He felt he did everything he could and was visibly the better quarterback, but the 49ers went with Allen.

At least Dobbs gets a final start against his former team with a chance to boost his free agent value.

