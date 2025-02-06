George Kittle Played Through a Significant Injury in 2024
NEW ORLEANS -- 2024 was an incredible season for San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle.
He registered another 1,000-yard season and was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro second team. It's impressive he managed to have such a great season despite missing two games. In fact, Kittle should've missed more than two games this past season.
On Thursday, Kittle was a guest on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams where he revealed that he played through a significant injury in 2024. The injury occurred in Week 5 against the New England Patriots on a brilliant catch.
"I was playing with cracked ribs and that just fractured them completely," said Kittle. "It was super fun. I had a great time.
Kittle is insane. This makes his 2024 season even more impressive. He played through a portion of the season with fractured ribs. His toughness is impeccable. No one would've blamed him if he took some games off to heal.
The fact that Kittle played through it shows how much he wanted to be out there. He not only played through it, he did it while playing at a high level. You couldn't tell that he was playing hurt, but it does explain some of the underutilization at times with Kittle.
So, the 49ers have two All-Pro players in Kittle and Fred Warner who played through a significant injury. It's unreal. The 49ers couldn't have asked for better players to be on their team.
