Grading the 49ers Coaches at the Bye Week

The 49ers have underperformed, and that's on the coaches. Fortunately for them, there's a lot of football left this season.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The 49ers have the week off, so let's grade them position by position based solely on what they've done this season. We've graded the quarterback, the running backs, the wide receivers, the tight ends, the offensive linemen, the defensive linemen, the linebackers, the defensive backs and the special teams.

POSITION: Head coach/coordinator

NAMES: Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sorensen, Brian Schneider.

GRADE: C-Minus

COMMENTS: Brian Schneider is doing such a poor job with the special teams, the 49ers probably would fire him if a better special teams coach were available midseason.

Nick Sorensen has been inconsistent in his first eight games as a defensive coordinator. He took over a defense that gave up the third-fewest points in the league last season. Now the 49ers defense ranks 17th in points allowed because it struggles big time on third down and in the red zone. Which seems to be a coaching issue considering all the talent the 49ers have in their back seven.

Kyle Shanahan has struggled to find ways to score the ball in the red zone without Christian McCaffrey on the field. More importantly, Shanahan has struggled to motivate his team to play with urgency and attention to detail through the first eight games. That's why they've had so much trouble closing out opponents. Which means the 49ers have underperformed, and that's on the coaches. Fortunately for them, there's a lot of football left this season.

