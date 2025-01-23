Pete Carroll Joining the 49ers to be the Defensive Coordinator is Unlikely
All the chips are on the table for Robert Saleh to be the next defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.
However, Saleh seems likely to be the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. If that happens, the 49ers have started preparing a backup plan. Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is someone the 49ers would be interested in, per Tim Kawakami.
It makes sense for the 49ers to have an interest in Carroll. He is the godfather of the system the 49ers run on defense and is a great motivator like how Saleh and DeMeco Ryans were. He checks the boxes of what the 49ers want in their ideal defensive coordinator.
However, there's a major issue with Carroll -- he wants to be a head coach. Carroll joining the 49ers is unlikely. There hasn't been a single interview conducted yet. Just a leaked name to get everyone talking and knowing the 49ers are considering their options.
Carroll is in the same boat as Saleh. Both of them want to be the lead man of an organization. Otherwise, they wouldn't be so locked into head coaching interviews. Carroll is currently waiting to hear back from the Las Vegas Raiders on their decision.
I think he has a good chance of getting it. He would be a solid fit for the Raiders, who need that motivator and culture coach to restore a semblance of respectability to that franchise. If the Raiders don't work out, Carroll has a backup plan.
According to Ed Werder of ESPN, Carroll spoke with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. It's unclear what the call was about, but it would be naïve not to think it was about the Cowboys' head coaching vacancy. Carroll wants to be a head coach and not settle.
What association does Carroll have with the 49ers anyway? Linebackers coach K.J. Wright is the only one. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch don't have a close relationship with him, so what would entice Carroll to join the 49ers?
It makes sense why the 49ers would want Carroll.
It makes zero sense why Carroll would want the 49ers.
