Why Robert Saleh Would Choose the Jaguars Over the 49ers
The watch for Robert Saleh returning to the San Francisco 49ers is like a teeter-totter.
One day things are looking are up, while another day it is looking down. Today, it is looking extremely down with very little reason to believe they will ever ascend again. Saleh is poised to become the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars after today's events.
First, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen removed himself as a candidate for the Jaguars job. It was reported on Tuesday that the Buccaneers were preparing as if Coen was a lock to take the job. He no longer is a factor.
That only stoked the flame of Saleh going to the Jaguars. Now, there is a new major turn that will probably seal the deal in Saleh becoming the head coach. The Jaguars cut ties with General Manager Trent Baalke. Owner Shad Khan finally realized how much of a deterrent Baalke was.
With Coen staying in Tampa Bay and Baalke out, the momentum shifts heavily to Saleh. The only other head coaching candidate who is interviewing with the Jaguars for a second time is former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
However, Saleh is the large favorite because he spent three years (2014 to 2016) with the Jaguars. He has a relationship with Khan. It wouldn't surprise me if Saleh had some influence in getting Baalke kicked to the curb.
In any case, it would be surprising if Saleh doesn't take this job. It is way better than him returning to the 49ers. He wants to be a head coach. It's why he's undergoing his fourth interview to be one despite the 49ers offering him a lucrative deal.
With the Jaguars, Saleh will get to be the boss and likely choose his General Manager. He didn't get to have much of any say with the Jets, so he's already in a significantly better position. Plus, Saleh gets a solid quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.
He never came close to competent quarterback play in New York. He was force fed Zach Wilson and washed Aaron Rodgers. Taking the Jaguars job isn't a bad one at all for one him. He gets his ideal situation and his dream job.
That can't be accomplished returning to the 49ers. If this is what Saleh wants, then more power to him. This means the 49ers will have to scramble for their new defensive coordinator after wasting precious time waiting on Saleh.
Read more