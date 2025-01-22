All 49ers

Former 49ers Coach Signs With the Jets

This former 49ers coach is back in the NFL after taking a one-year hiatus in 2024 to join the Jets.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Back like he never left.

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is signing with the New York Jets to take on the same role. Wilks took a one-year hiatus from the NFL after the 49ers cut ties with him following last year's Super Bowl loss.

He joins the Jets after former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn signed on to become the new head coach. It would appear the two have a close enough relationship for them to come together in New York.

It's unclear if Wilks will be calling the plays or if it'll be Glenn. Either way, Wilks will at least work for a head coach that he has a relationship with. It wasn't that way when he joined the 49ers with Kyle Shanahan.

Not having a relationship with a coach can create distrust, which is what happened to Wilks in 2023 after the game against the Minnesota Vikings. A Cover-0 blitz call before halftime frustrated Shanahan and that started the strain on the relationship with Wilks.

The 49ers ended up firing Wilks after the season despite the 49ers' defense performing really well. However, there were issues with the 49ers' defense in getting the pass rush to tie with the coverage. Plus, the players stopped believing in Wilks, which makes it difficult to execute.

Still, Wilks was better than Nick Sorensen who preceded him as the 49ers' defensive coordinator. It's funny how Wilks was able to find a job in 2025 before the 49ers filled their vacancy at defensive coordinator with a two-week head start.

