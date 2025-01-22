3 Key Factors 49ers Want From Their Ideal Defensive Coordinator
It will take a miracle for the San Francisco 49ers to hire Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator.
All signs point to him taking the head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars assuming everything goes well with his second interview. That will leave the 49ers scrambling for an alternative. They only conducted interviews with two other coaches aside from Saleh.
The 49ers were dead set on Saleh because he was their ideal candidate. He possesses the three key factors the 49ers want from their ideal defensive coordinator. These factors are why there is a report the 49ers are looking into former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.
Familiarity
Kyle Shanahan doesn't want to deviate from the current scheme/structure of the 49ers' defense. Whoever they hire as their defensive coordinator has to run the same system and be familiar with it. Bonus points if a coach knows how to adjust on the fly.
Saleh checks those boxes and so does Carroll. He is the godfather of the scheme the 49ers utilize after all. This is why coaches like Dennis Allen and Lou Anarumo weren't linked to the 49ers. It would take some significant change that Shanahan doesn't want to commit to.
Energy
Remember when it was a big deal in 2023 that Steve Wilks was calling plays from the box? That's because Shanahan made it a big deal. He forced Wilks down onto the sideline despite Wilks' preference to be upstairs. Shanahan wants his defensive coordinator to be with his players.
They need their coordinator to be energetic like Saleh and DeMeco Ryans were. This is the second non-negotiable the 49ers are looking for out of their new defensive coordinator. It makes sense since energy and tone-setting reside with the defense more than the offense. Bonus points if the coordinator is beloved by the players.
Continuity
This is probably a steep drop-off from the first two key factors, but it is still an important one. Whoever the 49ers hire as defensive coordinator has to be familiar with the scheme, energetic, and maintain continuity. He has to hold onto the position for at least a couple of seasons.
The last thing the 49ers want to do is have a fourth consecutive offseason where they are searching for a new defensive play-caller. However, by pursuing Saleh, the 49ers are acknowledging that this is a flexible factor since he will be a name teams will circle in the next coaching hiring cycle.
