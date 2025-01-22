All 49ers

3 Key Factors 49ers Want From Their Ideal Defensive Coordinator

There are three key factors the 49ers will want when it comes to hiring the right defensive coordinator.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

August 30, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
August 30, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

It will take a miracle for the San Francisco 49ers to hire Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator.

All signs point to him taking the head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars assuming everything goes well with his second interview. That will leave the 49ers scrambling for an alternative. They only conducted interviews with two other coaches aside from Saleh.

The 49ers were dead set on Saleh because he was their ideal candidate. He possesses the three key factors the 49ers want from their ideal defensive coordinator. These factors are why there is a report the 49ers are looking into former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Familiarity

Kyle Shanahan doesn't want to deviate from the current scheme/structure of the 49ers' defense. Whoever they hire as their defensive coordinator has to run the same system and be familiar with it. Bonus points if a coach knows how to adjust on the fly.

Saleh checks those boxes and so does Carroll. He is the godfather of the scheme the 49ers utilize after all. This is why coaches like Dennis Allen and Lou Anarumo weren't linked to the 49ers. It would take some significant change that Shanahan doesn't want to commit to.

Energy

Remember when it was a big deal in 2023 that Steve Wilks was calling plays from the box? That's because Shanahan made it a big deal. He forced Wilks down onto the sideline despite Wilks' preference to be upstairs. Shanahan wants his defensive coordinator to be with his players.

They need their coordinator to be energetic like Saleh and DeMeco Ryans were. This is the second non-negotiable the 49ers are looking for out of their new defensive coordinator. It makes sense since energy and tone-setting reside with the defense more than the offense. Bonus points if the coordinator is beloved by the players.

Continuity

This is probably a steep drop-off from the first two key factors, but it is still an important one. Whoever the 49ers hire as defensive coordinator has to be familiar with the scheme, energetic, and maintain continuity. He has to hold onto the position for at least a couple of seasons.

The last thing the 49ers want to do is have a fourth consecutive offseason where they are searching for a new defensive play-caller. However, by pursuing Saleh, the 49ers are acknowledging that this is a flexible factor since he will be a name teams will circle in the next coaching hiring cycle.

Read more

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News