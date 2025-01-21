All 49ers

49ers Might Play a Game in London in 2025

The 49ers haven't played an international game since 2022 in Mexico against the Cardinals.

Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; A general overall view of United States and British flags on the field during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL International Series game between the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
There is a chance the San Francisco 49ers will play a game in London in 2025.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced they will be hosting a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 49ers play the Browns on the road, so it could end up being played in London. They haven't played an international game since 2022 in Mexico City against the Arizona Cardinals.

The last time the 49ers played overseas was in 2013 in a 42-10 rout over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's been 12 years since the 49ers have been in London. The NFL could look at the 49ers as a team that is due for one, especially since it is a road game for them.

Getting a gigantic brand like the 49ers in London would be a good move for the NFL. They can't always send their bottom-feeding teams. It's why the Browns have to host a game. The NFL has zero care about them forfeiting a home game.

They do care about the 49ers forfeiting a home game. They are a massive draw, so if they have to go overseas, it won't come at the cost of a crucial home game. The 49ers playing the Browns in London won't be known until the 2025 regular season schedule is released.

So, it'll be roughly four months from now until it is official. I'd give the 49ers a decent chance at being the team that plays the Browns in London given their lengthy absence and for improved attraction of the game.

