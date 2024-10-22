All 49ers

Should the 49ers Extend Brock Purdy's Contract in the Offseason?

The 49ers have a critical decision to make this offseason.

Grant Cohn

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers have a critical decision to make this offseason.

Should they give Brock Purdy a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, or should they wait and see what he does on the final year of his rookie contract?

Purdy's extension won't be cheap. In two years, he has gone to two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl. Plus he led the NFL in quarterback rating last season and finished fourth in the MVP voting behind Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and Christian McCaffrey.

But McCaffrey has missed every game this season, and Purdy's numbers have plummeted. Currently, he ranks 17th in quarterback rating, 22nd in completion percentage and he has the 7th-highest interception percentage in the league. Plus his win-loss record is 3-4.

If Purdy continues to turn the ball over and lose games and the 49ers miss the playoffs or lose in the first round, I wouldn't give him a contract extension unless it's cheaper than $40 million per season. And I doubt Purdy would accept that.

Unless Purdy goes on a dominant run, I'd make him play out the final year of his contract in 2025. And then if he plays well, I'd franchise tag him in 2026. Nothing against Purdy. I just don't think he should make more money than Patrick Mahomes who earns $45 million per season from the Chiefs. Paying a quarterback more money than Mahomes is not a recipe for beating Kansas City.

Of course, I don't expect the 49ers to take my advice. Instead, I expect they'll extend Purdy as soon as they're legally allowed to.

Download and follow The Best 49ers Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News