Should the 49ers Extend Brock Purdy's Contract in the Offseason?
The 49ers have a critical decision to make this offseason.
Should they give Brock Purdy a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, or should they wait and see what he does on the final year of his rookie contract?
Purdy's extension won't be cheap. In two years, he has gone to two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl. Plus he led the NFL in quarterback rating last season and finished fourth in the MVP voting behind Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and Christian McCaffrey.
But McCaffrey has missed every game this season, and Purdy's numbers have plummeted. Currently, he ranks 17th in quarterback rating, 22nd in completion percentage and he has the 7th-highest interception percentage in the league. Plus his win-loss record is 3-4.
If Purdy continues to turn the ball over and lose games and the 49ers miss the playoffs or lose in the first round, I wouldn't give him a contract extension unless it's cheaper than $40 million per season. And I doubt Purdy would accept that.
Unless Purdy goes on a dominant run, I'd make him play out the final year of his contract in 2025. And then if he plays well, I'd franchise tag him in 2026. Nothing against Purdy. I just don't think he should make more money than Patrick Mahomes who earns $45 million per season from the Chiefs. Paying a quarterback more money than Mahomes is not a recipe for beating Kansas City.
Of course, I don't expect the 49ers to take my advice. Instead, I expect they'll extend Purdy as soon as they're legally allowed to.