Should the 49ers Use the 12th Pick on Trey Lance?

There is no topic that stirs up a football fan base quite like the quarterback of their favorite team. This is especially accurate when it comes to fans of the San Francisco 49ers. When your organization was able to put two Hall of Fame level quarterbacks under center for two decades who never lost the biggest game of the year the bar can be set pretty high.

Enter Jimmy Garoppolo. Despite leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have yet to state that Garoppolo is their guy. Instead, they give faint praise and leave the door open to a potential change if they can find someone that in their estimation will give the team a better chance to win. This stance is why all we’ve heard about since the season ended is which quarterback they will trade for or who they will take in the draft to replace Garoppolo.

One name that has become a hot topic in recent weeks is North Dakota State quarterback, Trey Lance. The moment you turn on the tape you can see why. Lance is a big guy at 6’4”, runs like a deer and can throws the ball with good velocity.

Lance was not widely recruited out of high school, receiving only a handful of offers to play quarterback at the FBS level. He is originally from Minnesota, and the University of Minnesota is where he wanted to go out of high school, but head coach P.J. Fleck recruited him to play safety. Fleck wasn’t alone in looking at Lance as something other than a quarterback at the next level, pretty much every school at the FBS level was looking at Lance as purely an athlete, which led him to sign with North Dakota State at the FCS level. With the Bison he would be given a shot to play quarterback.

Lance would redshirt his freshman year, practicing with the team but not playing in the games. In his second season with North Dakota State as a redshirt freshman, Lance would start all 16 games while leading the Bison to the FCS championship. His high level of play would lead to him receiving the Walter Peyton Award, the FCS version of the Heisman Trophy.

The Covid-19 pandemic pushed the FCS level to a Spring schedule, resulting in Lance playing only a single game in 2020 and opting to declare for the 2021 NFL draft.

Once announcing that he would be declaring for the draft, Lance quickly rose into the top five of draft eligible quarterbacks, with many expecting him to be among the first 15 players chosen. This would put him squarely in range for the 49ers who own the 12th selection.

As I mentioned earlier, there are definitely things to like about what Lance brings to the table, he has the prototypical size, arm strength and movement that NFL scouts are looking for.

That being said, after watching a number of Lance’s games from 2019 and his lone game from 2020, there are a few reasons why I feel Kyle Shanahan will not want to take Lance with the 49ers first round selection:

1. Field vision – This, more than anything else, is the one thing that would absolutely drive Shanahan mad. When Lance has a clear line of sight to his receiver, he will deliver the ball with confidence. Unfortunately, there are a number of times in every game where Lance has a receiver running free and he’s looking at him but chooses not to throw the ball. This occurs when there is a defender between Lance and the receiver, and while there is plenty of room to get the ball over the underneath defender Lance will choose to either take off on a scramble or check the ball down.

The reason why this is such a big concern is that it isn’t something that you can really coach out of a quarterback, they either can see the spacing on the field or not. Even with Kyle Shanahan’s ability to scheme receivers open, there are a number of times that the quarterback will need to throw over an underneath linebacker or safety to get the ball to the open man. Unfortunately, Lance often shows the inability to make even the most basic throws in this situation.

2. Locks on to first read – It often looks as though Lance has made his mind up prior to the snap where he wants to go with the ball. This leads to locking onto his first read and shows up quite a bit whether asked to play from under the center and use play action or when he is in shotgun. When the pre-snap read ends up being covered, Lance is slow to get into the progression designed into the play and will often resort to using his athleticism. This works well for him against FCS competition since he is often the best athlete on the field, but will lead to issues in the NFL when everyone around him is bigger, stronger and faster.

3. Mechanics – When the topic of quarterback mechanics is brought up, the first thing that most think about is the upper body, specifically arm placement and throwing motion. While Lance does have a little bit of an elongated throwing motion at times, it’s not too bad and he does a really good job of getting his elbow up and into good position.

The issue with Lance’s mechanics is actually his lower body, and it shows up in a couple different ways. The first problem is that he has a tendency to get flat footed and stiff. You see this when he is playing out of shotgun, and it’s very similar to what we have seen from Jimmy Garoppolo at times. This is when the elongated throwing motion shows up and leads to a rushed inaccurate throw.

The other issue is that Lance often drops his hips and over strides. This is something that has been an issue with Carson Wentz, another former North Dakota State quarterback, during his time in Philadelphia as well. It almost looks as if Lance is a pitcher winding up to throw a fastball off a mound. When he does this, it causes the throw to come up short, his receivers often have to bend or reach down to get the pass. What’s happening is that between the time Lance starts his throwing motion and the ball actually coming out of his hand he is lowering the launch point for the ball out of his hand.

Unlike the problem with his field vision, the mechanical issues can be worked out with training. If Lance can clean this up his overall accuracy will improve because it’s pretty good when he stays tall through the throw.

My hope for Lance is that he goes to a team that has a starting quarterback already in place and he can sit on the bench for a year or two before being thrown onto the field. As I mentioned, he checks off all of the boxes when it comes to size, arm, and movement. Having played only 17 games at the NCAA FCS level over the course of three years, Lance will face a steep ramp up in the speed of the game and what he would need to do to be successful.

Should the 49ers use the 12th pick in the draft on Lance? No. Anyone who takes Lance in the top half of the first round is setting him up for failure because he is not ready for the NFL game.