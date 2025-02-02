49ers Select Top Offensive Tackle in Latest Mock Draft
Strengthening the offensive line needs to be a top priority for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.
Starting left guard Aaron Banks is a free agent and will likely sign with another team. Center Jake Brendel is mediocre, right tackle Colton McKivitz is subpar, and Trent Williams is closing in on retirement. The 49ers need to boost their offensive line.
That is why Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante has the 49ers selecting Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons as their No. 11 pick in their latest mock draft. Simmons is one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the draft. Here is what Infante had to say on the selection of Simmons.
"With Trent Williams turning 37 this summer and their offensive line wavering in 2024, the 49ers find themselves in a good spot to invest heavily in hog-mollies early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Had Josh Simmons not gotten injured in the regular season, one could argue he was on his way into the OT1 conversation. Regardless, he may claim that title in April because he is a tremendous mover for the position with great body control and a high football IQ."
Simmons earned himself an exceptional grade (74.4) this past season from Pro Football Focus. He excels as a pass blocker, an area the 49ers need to be stronger at. However, Simmons only played in six games in his final college season.
A knee injury in mid-Oct. ended his year with him needing surgery. That can be a red flag to the 49ers even if he is closing in on being 100 percent. Injuries hadn't played a significant factor for Simmons until then. Drafting a player as high as No. 11 must be a sound selection.
Simmons might not be sound with his injury occurring just four months ago. He will be six months removed from the injury by the time the NFL draft commences. It's probably best for the 49ers not to take that risk and go with another top offensive tackle prospect.
