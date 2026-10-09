Everything Chicago Bears Have to Fear About Green Bay Packers in Week 5

The Chicago Bears will play their second divisional game of the season when they take on the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 5.

The Bears will be hoping this one goes better than the first NFC North matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, when the Bears lost in ugly fashion and saw Caleb Williams get hurt.

Chicago is riding high into this game with a 3-1 record on the strength of two straight wins without Williams, and they've achieved that with two different quarterbacks.

This week, Bagent will get the start once again after Case Keenum filled in for Williams in his first game out in Week 3.

The Packers, on the other hand, are off to about as ugly a start as we've ever seen from a 2-2 team. Not much has gone right for the Packers through four games, but that doesn't mean the Bears don't have things to be concerned about for Week 5.

Green Bay's explosive WRs

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) after scoring touchdown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there's one thing we can say for certain with the Bears' defense this season, it's that the play of Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson has been woefully disappointing.

Johnson is surrendering a completion rate of 83.3% and a passer rating of 118.7 this season, and Stevenson has given up a completion rate of 60% and a 143.7 passer rating.

Now, both of them will be tasked with guarding guys like Matthew Golden and Christian Watson, both of whom can rip off explosive plays down the field off passes from a competent quarterback in Jordan Love.

Stevenson in particular has been susceptible to those, but it's not like we have much more confidence in Johnson.

The good news is, the Bears might not have to rely on Stevenson at all if Kyler Gordon makes his return. Chicago also has the option of putting Cam Lewis, who is healthy after missing last week, in the slot. Lewis and/or Gordon there would allow the Bears to move the superior Malik Muhammad to the boundary and send Stevenson to the bench.

Packers' pass defense

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney (29) celebrates his interception during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Green Bay hasn't done much well this season, but they have played the pass tough.

Through four games, the Packers have given up the fourth-fewest passing yards per game. That might be a result of teams pounding them on the ground because of their putrid run defense, but that doesn't mean Green Bay's pass defense shouldn't be respected.

Only four teams in the league have more interceptions than Green Bay's four, and three of those picks have come from players in the secondary, including one apiece from a talented safety duo in Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams.

The Packers have also done a fairly good job at preventing big plays with 6.9 yards per completion allowed, and the defensive backs tend to get their hands on the football with 11 passes defensed.

The part about the turnovers is particularly troublesome since Tyson Bagent threw one last week and nearly had another if not for a penalty on the New York Jets. Bagent can ill-afford to help Green Bay's struggling offense out by turning the ball over and giving the Packers a short field.

Packers' return game

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Skyy Moore (23) celebrates returning a punt for 63-yards during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green Bay has been good on special teams this season, and especially in the return game.

Not only do the Packers rank tied for sixth in kick return average, they are also totaling 16 yards per punt return, which ranks second.

Again, with how poorly the Packers' offense has played this season, Chicago needs to make Green Bay earn every yard. Allowing explosive returns won't help that cause.