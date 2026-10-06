Everything That Went Wrong For Chicago Bears in Week 4 Win Over New York Jets

The Chicago Bears are riding high after a Week 4 win over the New York Jets and a 3-1 start overall.

The Bears are playing well on offense despite not having Caleb Williams, who is still recovering from his hamstring injury that is going to keep him out another week.

What's more impressive is how well the Bears have played on defense over the last three games. That side of the ball was Chicago's biggest concern going into the season.

While the Bears dominated the Jets on Sunday, they did not play a perfect game and there were some issues throughout. Here's what went wrong for Chicago in Week 4.

Red zone struggles

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) hands the ball off to running back D'Andre Swift (4) against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears won handily, no doubt, but they should have absolutely blown the doors off the Jets.

The only reason the score wasn't more lopsided was because the Bears struggled mightily in the red zone, converting on just two of seven attempts throughout the game.

For reference, scoring at a 28.5% clip would rank dead last in the NFL if that was Chicago's season-long success rate, according to TeamRankings.com.

Through four games, the Bears are scoring touchdowns on just 42.11% of their red-zone trips, the third-worst in the league.

Turnovers

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears coughed up the football twice to the Jets, with D'Andre Swift losing a fumble and Tyson Bagent throwing an interception. Swift's fumble actually got him benched, but we don't think that decision will carry into next game.

Chicago nearly had a third turnover on another pick from Bagent, but it was negated because of a penalty.

The Bears are now tied for the ninth-most giveaways in the NFL with six. That's something Chicago needs to clean up moving forward.

Tyrique Stevenson

New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' defense was phenomenal for a third straight game and there is every reason in the world to be excited about this unit. But that doesn't mean everyone played well.

The Jets threw for just 119 yards in the contest, but Tyrique Stevenson was responsible for 96 of those yards, which he surrendered on five receptions on seven targets, per PFF.

Stevenson was also guilty of allowing the Jets' only semblance of a showing of life on offense during the game when he permitted Isaiah Williams' 58-yard touchdown catch.

The bad news is, Stevenson still isn't good. The good news is, the Bears may not have to depend on him for much longer. With Kyler Gordon coming back soon, the Bears can deploy him in the slot and move Malik Muhammad to the boundary.

Even before Gordon's return, the Bears were moving away from the fourth-year cornerback by putting Muhammad on the outside and Cam Lewis in the slot in Week 3. Unfortunately, Lewis wasn't able to play in Week 4 due to injury, but we'd expect him back in the slot if he plays in Week 5. Gordon might be back as soon as this week, also, after he practiced in full last week.

Kyle Monangai's injury

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Monangai was running all over the Jets to the tune of 146 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, he suffered a thumb injury late in the contest.

Head coach Ben Johnson said Monangai is day-to-day and is "going to be OK," according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, but his status obviously bears monitoring, especially with the struggles Swift has seen of late.