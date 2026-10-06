Key Observations From Chicago Bears Snap Count in Week 4 Win Over Jets

The Chicago Bears achieved their second straight win with a (different) backup quarterback on Sunday. Tyson Bagent led them to a 23-12 win over the New York Jets.

Aside from losing the turnover battle 2-0, it was an otherwise dominant performance on both offense and defense.

The most significant observation is that the offense was on the field a lot and the defense was on the field very little.However, there are also a few other key insights into the snap count on both sides of the ball.

Offensive snap count

Player, Position Snap Count, % of snaps Tyson Bagent, QB 93, 100% Joe Thuney, OL 93, 100% Theo Benedet, OL 93, 100% Darnell Wright, OL 93, 100% Garrett Bradbury, OL 93, 100% Jonah Jackson, OL 93, 100% Colston Loveland, TE 86, 93% Rome Odunze, WR 83, 89% Cole Kmet, TE 68, 73% Luther Burden III, WR 52, 56% Kyle Monangai, RB 50, 54% Kalif Raymond, WR 47, 51% D'Andre Swift, RB 33, 35% Sam Roush, TE 23, 25% Roschon Johnson, RB 10, 11% Zavion Thomas, WR 9, 10% Jahdae Walker, WR 2, 2% Luke Newman, OL 1, 1% Case Keenum, QB 1, 1%

Observations

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) hands the ball off to running back D'Andre Swift (4) against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First off, we were a bit hard on Theo Benedet in our winners and losers column after the game. He did get pushed back into Tyson Bagent's lap often, but he's also a backup who played 93 snaps. The entire offensive line deserves their flowers for the performance.

It was also interesting to see them come out in 12-personnel much more often this week, as Cole Kmet played a season-high 73% of the snaps. Much to the dismay of most of the fanbase, third-string TE Sam Roush (23 snaps) also saw a healthy dose of action. He's not going away anytime soon...

D'Andre Swift's untimely fumble at the start of the second half caused him to effectively get benched. This was the first time in Kyle Monangai's career that he has played more snaps than Swift in a game where they're both healthy (since Swift was limited in practice with a hip injury leading up to their Week 12 matchup against Philadelphia last season. Roschon Johnson (10 snaps) even got on the field over Swift as they bled out the clock on the final drive.

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs with the ball against New York Jets safety Dane Belton (6) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ben Johnson's decision to have Case Keenum (1 snap) start the game under center to throw out the first pitch (a handoff) was undoubtedly the funniest aspect of the snap count. He's a petty man.

Defensive snap count

Player, Position Snap count, % of snaps Dillon Thieneman, S 32, 100% TJ Edwards, LB 32, 100% Jaylon Johnson, CB 32, 100% Xavier Woods, S 32, 100% Tyrique Stevenson, CB 32, 100% Devin Bush, LB 31, 97% Malik Muhammad II, CB 28, 88% Montez Sweat, DE 22, 69% Grady Jarrett, DT 22, 69% Austin Booker, DE 20, 62% Dayo Odeyingbo, DL 19, 59% Kentavius Street, DT 15, 47% Marcus Davenport, DL 12, 38% Neville Gallimore, DT 11, 34% Jordan van den Berg, DT 7, 22% D'Marco Jackson, LB 4, 12% Elijah Hicks, S 1, 3%

Observations

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson (48) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most surprising aspect of the defensive snap count was that D'Marco Jackson (4 snaps) hardly saw the field. He's coming off a strong performance where he played 20 reps against Philadelphia. However, it makes some sense considering the fact that the game script rarely saw them come out of their nickel defense.

All four starters in the secondary played every snap. Aside from Tyrique Stevenson, who was responsible for the only coverage bust, they all more than held their own in coverage.

Both Austin Booker (20 snaps) and Dayo Odeyingbo (19 snaps) made the most of their playing time. They both overwhelmed the Jets offensive line on multiple occasions. Marcus Davenport (12 snaps) also flashed some potential after being called up from the practice squad. Unfortunately, he won't be able to build on the performance, as he decided to hang up the cleats yesterday.

Grady Jarrett (22 snaps) also continued to have a firm grasp on the defensive tackle reps. He's been the only one to play more than 60% of the reps on the interior in any game this season, and he's reached that benchmark in every game.