Mel Kiper Jr. 2026 NFL Mock Draft Sends Bears a Round 1 Answer to a Massive Need
In this story:
ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. published his first mock draft of the 2026 draft season, and places the Chicago Bears in what he describes as "best player available" territory with the 25th overall pick.
According to Kiper, edge rusher was the obvious need on paper. However, once Akheem Mesidor came off the board at No. 20, Kiper noted that the value at the position dried up.
Rather than reaching, he pivoted to the interior, projecting the Bears to address an interior defensive lineman with Kayden McDonald, Ohio State's powerful run stuffer.
"McDonald had a huge breakout season, showcasing power and quickness with 67 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks," Kiper wrote. "And considering Chicago was gashed for 5.0 yards per carry this season, it could use a solid 326-pound presence up the middle."
It's a pick that makes total sense for the Bears. The Bears allowed nearly five yards per carry in 2025, a stat that ranked them near the bottom of run defenses and routinely put Dennis Allen's unit in unfavorable down-and-distance situations.
Kiper notes the Bears' looming contract reality, too. Gervon Dexter Sr. is entering a contract year, while Grady Jarrett will be 33 next season. Andrew Billings is trending toward free agency, too.
As a result, the Bears need to add another premium pick along the defensive line after using one of their second-round selections on Shemar Turner in 2025.
Enter McDonald, a 326-pound space-eater who can become an anchor against the run for the Bears' defense. It's the kind of disciplined first-round pick that a team contending for a Super Bowl should make.
After a few seasons of flashy skill-player selections, it's time for the Bears to attack the trenches on defense. McDonald could be that guy.
Mel Kiper's first 2026 mock draft might not send the Chicago Bears a flashy pick, but it's exactly the type of foundational move that sustains winning teams deep into January.
