For all the various injury and inconsistency issues the Chicago Bears are facing at the running back spot behind D'Andre Swift on the depth chart, the team is certainly catching a break with Salvon Ahmed's emergence.

It's unclear what the Bears are going to do about Ahmed, though. After a 46-yard run during Chicago's third drive in a 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, Ahmed only got two more carries.

It's hard to tell if that means Ahmed isn't going to get a roster spot on the Bears before the end of the season. Having been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, Ahmed has to either stay on the PS or get a new contract.

Of course, that contract doesn't have to be with Chicago. Still, it'd be an interesting risk for another team to take on Ahmed with such few reps since his stint with the Miami Dolphins, which concluded in 2023.

Regardless of Ahmed's immediate future, his 108 yards over the past three weeks against the Lions, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers has already served as an audition for 2027 free agency.

Who is Bears' Third Running Back, if Not Salvon Ahmed?

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) runs after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahmed was elevated this week because of Roschon Johnson's absence. Johnson left the team's 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints with an ankle injury and was ruled out of the Thanksgiving Day clash at Ford Field.

Ben Johnson didn't seem too concerned about the injury after it happened, but it's clear that the last week or so didn't prove that Roschon Johnson could go. At least the coaching staff didn't seem to think so.

In a perfect world, Johnson would be able to return and serve as a seldom-used short-yardage back behind Swift and Kyle Monangai. Against Detroit, Monangai still didn't seem to have shaken off rust from missing five games with toe and thumb injuries.

Perhaps the offense has gotten what it's needed from Ahmed. There's still a chance that Ahmed snags a contract for the rest of the season if Johnson isn't back soon.

Whatever the case, it's clear that Ahmed isn't set up for a big role, and won't have one the minute Johnson is healthy again.

That won't matter for Ahmed's long-term future. Ahmed will earn a spot in someone's running back room during 2027 training camps, and may stop being mostly a practice squad player by next September.