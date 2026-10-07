We Finally Got A Positive Update On the Caleb Williams Front
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Virtually every Bears fan went to a dark place when Caleb Williams went down with a non-contact leg injury in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 2 clash against Minnesota.
However, Chicago dodged a bullet, as it was later announced that he suffered only a hamstring strain. He was expected to be out 3-4 weeks. Sunday's game against Green Bay would mark three weeks since the injury occurred, and some thought we might see him make his triumphant return against their hated division rivals.
Head coach Ben Johnson threw cold water on that notion on Monday, though. He announced Tyson Bagent would get the start (clearly no time for gamesmanship with the Packers on deck). They'll hope to get their third straight win with a backup QB on Sunday.
On the bright side, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport gave a positive update on the Bears star signal-caller on NFL Network this morning. He said Williams might be able to return to practice next week.
Could Williams return next week against the Falcons?
Williams was given a 3-4 week timeline shortly after suffering the injury. Their Week 6 matchup with Atlanta would mark exactly four weeks since the injury occurred. However, they'd have a quick turnaround before playing the Patriots the next Thursday. That significantly complicates the situation.
Sure, Williams might be healthy enough to return to the lineup, but a re-aggravation of the injury, which already won't be 100%, would be downright cataclysmic. Playing two games in four days might be difficult on his hamstring after a month on the shelf, especially considering his playing style and the nature of the injury (hamstring injuries historically have a high risk of re-injury).
If he gets a full week of practice in, it might be difficult to keep him out against Atlanta. He's surely champing at the bit to get back out there after. However, the smartest plan of attack might be waiting until their Thursday night matchup against New England.
The Falcons suddenly look like a wagon after two straight blowout road victories (in which they've averaged 40 points), but the Bears have been similarly impressive. They've survived without Williams in the lineup over the past two weeks, and they should be able to do the same over the next two.
There is finally a light at the end of the tunnel on the Caleb Williams front. Fortunately, with Ben Johnson calling the shots, that tunnel has been illuminated with two impressive wins despite a less-than-stellar QB situation.
It seems like they might only need one or two more of those before their franchise quarterback is back fold.
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Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian