The ideas are interesting, to say the least.

CINCINNATI — ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter provided another update on the NFL scheduling headache involving the Bengals and Bills.

Like Mike Florio, Schefter does not believe the game will get finished. He then dove into the possible playoff solutions with two of the AFC's top-three seeds having played one fewer game than everyone else.

"You call the Bengals-Bills a tie," Schefter said about the first scenario the league has thought about. "The number one seed gets the choice of home field throughout the playoffs or the bye. The number two seed gets whatever isn't chosen. So either a bye or home-field advantage. That would be one scenario that I believe the league has talked about.

"The other one that I think might be even more viable and more discussed, and might be the one that the league enacts before Saturday's games is this. If there is an AFC Championship game in the end—that involves teams that don't have the same amount of games played, where Monday night's non-result factors into who gets home-field advantage. I think the league would say, 'we're not going to have any home-field advantage this year. We're going to play the conference championship game on a neutral site.'"

Playing the AFC Championship game at a neutral site would be quite the decision, but it just shows how difficult these choicess are. The league is trying to be as fair as possible while everyone awaits continued progress from Bills Safety Damar Hamlin.

The Bengals and Ravens clash at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday on CBS.

