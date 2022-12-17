All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Road Showdown With Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals head to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Will the Bengals beat Brady on the road for the first time to keep pace in the AFC playoff race? Check out our staff predictions tomorrow

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 9-4

It’s crazy to think that a team with Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Julio Jones, and Leonard Fournette would be 6-7 in December. Yet, here they are and this Buccaneers offense doesn't look like they’re on the same page. They went 4-for-16 on third down against the San Francisco 49ers last week. They now welcome a Bengals defense that continues to improve each week.

Based on my conversations with former and current players, the key to stopping a 45-year old quarterback like Brady is to bring extreme amounts of pressure and make him uncomfortable. He was drafted the year Ja’Marr Chase, Daxton Hill, and Joseph Ossai were born and has spent their entire lives going up against different defensive schemes so I think it’s safe to say he’s seen everything. Not having Trey Hendrickson makes this task a bit more difficult, but this team has shown their depth when they’ve had to dig into the roster at other times in the season like when they lost Chidobe Awuzie for the year and when they went 8 weeks without DJ Reader on the line.

Tampa Bay’s defense ranks 20th in stopping the run, they’re giving up 4.5 yards-per-carry to running backs this year and I would expect to see Joe Mixon have another big game of at least 100 yards on the ground. If they can rely on the ground game to move the ball and score points that would be ideal. I would view that as giving Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins a lighter day to allow them to fully recover and feel good going into a Monday Night game against the Bills in January.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Buccaneers 14

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 8-5

The Bengals (-3.5) are about to do something they haven't pulled off since the 1988 Super Bowl run: win and cover in six consecutive games.

Cincinnati is banged up with injuries, but so is Tampa to an even greater degree.

With defensive tackle Vita Vea set to miss his first game of the year, and multiple injured pieces in the secondary, Tampa's defense is about to collapse. They rank 19th leaguewide in EPA/play allowed since Week 8, and that's with most of their injured players healthy.

Mixon and Samaje Perine keep one of the more efficient run games in the league rolling (fourth in EPA/rush since Week 8) enough to knock the Bucs' off balance. Burrow can then complement with pinpoint passing (second in passing success since Week 8).

These teams are trending in completely opposite directions.

Cincinnati is the best NFL team against the spread this season, Tampa is the worst.

Tom Brady is 0-6-1 ATS at home this season, Burrow is a career 16-7 ATS on the road, best among all QBs since 2020

The Buccaneers are failing to cover the spread by 6.2 PPG this season, worst ATS margin in the NFL.

Nothing other than the pelts on Brady's wall suggest this game will end in a Tampa win.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Buccaneers 20

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 9-4

Tampa Bay's offense hasn't been able to produce like their second-best offense last season. They are averaging 17.2 points per game (28th), converting on only 38.1% (21st) of their third downs and scoring a touchdown on just 51.4% (21st) of their redzone trips, and have been forced into a one dimensional offense with their ground game ranking last in the league. For comparison, the Bengals are averaging 25.8 points per game (7th), converting 47.5% of third downs (3rd), 66.7% of red zone trips resulting in a touchdown (4th), and have started to find more of a balanced attack in the run game after struggling to start the season.

Injuries are going to be a factor for both teams in this one, but the Bengals proved they could still perform at a high level without key pieces all season long. The Buccaneers defense has kept them alive this season, but they are likely to be without some of their key players, including Vea. This game is the only team with a losing record Cincinnati will face the rest of the season. It's pivotal for them to take care of business and not let this become a trap game as they continue to make their playoff push. The Bengals keep their foot on the pedal and pick up another win in Tampa Bay.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Buccaneers 14

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 10-3

The Bengals have won five straight, and although they're banged up with injuries, I think put up another impressive performance on Sunday. The Bucs defense is hurting with some key players out, and Burrow should have a big game, especially if Higgins and Boyd are able to play.

Defensively, I think the Bengals are going to be able to shut down the Bucs rushing attack for the most part, but they’ll struggle a bit early on as Brady will be able to get some things done against their banged up secondary. I don’t think it’ll be enough for them, as I have the Bengals pulling away in the second half.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Buccaneers 16

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 8-5

The Bengals go on the road for the first time in a couple of weeks. The underperforming Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiting for them and it's an interesting game. Both teams come into the game pretty injured and who can or cannot play may be the difference.

The Buccaneers have a good defense that is top 10 in points allowed. They also have the 11th defense by DVOA which is right behind the Bengals. The issue is their offense.

Currently the 28th offense in points per game and 17th by DVOA. The passing offense is fine, but the rushing offense in abysmal. The Bengals defense may be banged up, but I'd expect them to handle this offense even if it is manned by Brady. On the other side, the Bengals offense is too powerful to be held down even if the Buccaneers have a good defense.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Buccaneers 13

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 9-4

Brady vs. Burrow for the first time. The Bengals are battling a few injuries and will be shorthanded on offense and defense. Not having Trey Hendrickson and Mike Hilton is a little concerning, but I have faith that Joseph Ossai and Hill can step up this week. It’s all about staying healthy going into January.

Tampa has some key guys out right now and they are coming off a bad loss, but they do have Brady and I expect him to pass a lot, because they have a brutal run game. Bengals secondary will get tested, but I’m taking the Bengals in this one. I think they can get the run game going to balance the offense even if they are without one or two wide receivers again.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Buccaneers 17

Andrew Miller, All Bengals Video Editor

Season Record: 8-5

The Buccaneers looked abysmal against the San Francisco 49ers, losing 35-7. Tampa Bay will look to prove they belong in the postseason, despite their 6-7 record. However, it's now mid-December and the Buccaneers haven't shown signs of turning the corner offensively. The biggest concern for the Bengals heading into Week 15 is the fact that Hendrickson is out.

Lou Anarumo has a week to prepare Cincinnati's defense without their top edge rusher, but there's no doubt that Henrickson's absence will be felt. With Hilton also not suiting up, I expect Tampa Bay to do everything they can to wear down Cincinnati's defense with their ground game. No matter what Cincinnati's defense looks like on Sunday, Burrow should have no problem outpacing Brady, especially with Higgins' return and Boyd possibly suiting up.



Prediction: Bengals 27, Buccaneers 17

James Yarcho, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 9-4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a highly skilled team playing very bad football and with questions surrounding the status of key players in their secondary, the matchup against the Bengals is not a good one.

Don't get me wrong, the Bucs have the skill to flip a switch and explode at any moment, I just don't see that happening in this one. The Bengals are playing at too high of a level right now and the Bucs won't be able to keep pace.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Buccaneers 17

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 8-5

This game is going to be closer than anyone expects. The Buccaneers' offense gets going a bit against a shorthanded Bengals' defense, but Burrow outduels Brady with a game-winning drive in the final minute. Evan McPherson boots four field goals and the Bengals sneak out of Tampa Bay with a win.

Prediction: Bengals 26, Buccaneers 23

