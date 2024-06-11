Bengals Minicamp Preview: Four Things We'll Be Watching For This Week
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are holding mandatory minicamp this week. It’s their last team function prior to training camp.
Here are some of the things we’ll be looking for over the next three days:
Joe Burrow
Burrow has looked good throughout the offseason program, but didn’t throw in practice last week. That should change on Tuesday.
Will he be out there? How does he look? Is he getting in plenty of work with Ja’Marr Chase?
All of those questions should be answered this week.
Wide Receiver Battle
Everyone knows that Chase is the No. 1 wide receiver on the team. How will the rest of the room look behind him? Tee Higgins isn't expected to show up for mandatory minicamp.
Will rookie Jermaine Burton move into the slot with Tyler Boyd no longer in town? Is Andrei Iosivas going to make a push for the No. 2 receiver job while Higgins is out? Are Trenton Irwin and Charlie Jones true candidates to replace Boyd in the slot? What about Mike Gesicki? How does he fit in this offense?
With Chase in town, we’ll get a better idea of how the coaching staff views a crowded wide receiver room and how a talented and athletic tight end like Gesicki could change things for a Bengals' offense that is expected to look different this season.
What Can Brown Do For You?
It’ll be nice to see Trent Brown on the field. The veteran offensive tackle missed most of the voluntary portion of the offseason program. That allowed Amarius Mims to get valuable reps with the first team offense. Mims could still see time with the first unit, but getting Brown on the field is big for an offensive line that is hoping to take a big step forward this season.
Position Battles in the Secondary
If the season started today, DJ Turner II would probably get the nod over Dax Hill at outside cornerback. Vonn Bell would also probably start over Jordan Battle. That doesn’t mean that both jobs aren’t up for grabs.
It’ll be interesting to see the rotation between Turner and Hill. Both guys should spend time with the first group alongside Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton. Battle is expected to get the chance to push to start at safety, but he has plenty of ground to make up with Bell on the roster. The veteran has the trust of the Bengals’ coaching staff. They believe he can still play at a high level.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check out the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class
Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All
Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton
Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton
Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams
Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast