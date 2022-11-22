Bengals Player Power Rankings: Joe Burrow Leads Way With Plenty Of Changes in Top 10

The Bengals are 6-4 following their 37-30 win over the Steelers. Here are our Week 12 player power rankings:

1. Joe Burrow (last week: 1) Sam Greene-The Enquirer No surprise here, Joe Burrow keeps his top spot in the Bengals player power rankings after his 355 yard, four touchdown performance against the Steelers. Aside from the two freak interceptions, Burrow was incredible, and he did it without star receiver Ja’Marr Chase. 2. Trey Hendrickson (last week: 2) © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Trey Hendrickson had a nice game against the Steelers, finishing with two sacks, five tackles (two for loss) and four quarterback hits. He’s very crucial to the Bengals pass rush. Without Hendrickson, this team would have one of the worst pass rushes in the league. 3. Ja’Marr Chase (last week: 3) © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Despite not playing, Chase is an elite game changer and one of the best receivers in the NFL. The Bengals offense has been playing well without him, but his return could take them to the next level. 4. Tee Higgins (last week: 8) © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Tee Higgins gets a boost in rankings this week after his impressive performance against the Steelers. He looked unstoppable most of the game, gaining 148 yards on nine receptions. Missing Chase is brutal for the Bengals, but having a receiver like Higgins helps a lot. 5. Sam Hubbard (last week: 4) © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Hubbard had a fine game against the Steelers, tallying four tackles (one for loss). The Bengals defensive end is solid as a pass rusher, but brings a lot to the table when it comes to stopping the run. 6. Germaine Pratt (last week: NA) © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK It might seem a little crazy putting Pratt this high, but he’s one of the most underrated players on the Bengals roster. He had eight tackles (two for loss) against the Steelers. He’s leads the Bengals in tackles (68) and has a sack and interception as well. 7. Tyler Boyd (last week: 7) Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Boyd didn’t see many receptions for most of the night, finishing with two catches for 42 yards, but both receptions came on the Bengals' game clinching drive. His consistence and reliability out of the slot are huge for the Bengals, especially with Chase out. 8. Logan Wilson (last week: 10) Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports Wilson looked good against the Steelers, making eight total tackles. He’s one of the key players of the Bengals defense and has a big game coming up against Derrick Henry and the Titans. 9. Chidobe Awuzie (last week: 6) Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports This game showed how important Chidobe Awuzie is to this Bengals' defense. He’s out for the season with an ACL injury, and it’s clear he’s missed. The Bengals struggled in coverage, and if Awuzie was playing, it feels like they could have pulled away from the start. 10. Evan McPherson (last week: NA) © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK The Bengals kicker makes his first appearance in the power rankings this season. He’s been in a bit of a slump recently, but stepped up big time in the Bengals win over the Steelers. McPherson was 3-for-3 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points. His long was a 54 yarder, which is very difficult, considering the wind and the weather at Acrisure Stadium.



