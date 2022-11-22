Skip to main content

Bengals Player Power Rankings: Joe Burrow Leads Way With Plenty Of Changes in Top 10

Multiple players made the cut for the first time.

The Bengals are 6-4 following their 37-30 win over the Steelers. Here are our Week 12 player power rankings: 

1. Joe Burrow (last week: 1)

Oct 7, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shares words with center Ted Karras (64) Ofer being sacked in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals won 35-17. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The Enquirer

No surprise here, Joe Burrow keeps his top spot in the Bengals player power rankings after his 355 yard, four touchdown performance against the Steelers. Aside from the two freak interceptions, Burrow was incredible, and he did it without star receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

2. Trey Hendrickson (last week: 2)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91), center, celebrates a sack with Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94), left, and Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30), right, in the third quarter during a Week 11 NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 37-30. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Nov 20 0095

Trey Hendrickson had a nice game against the Steelers, finishing with two sacks, five tackles (two for loss) and four quarterback hits. He’s very crucial to the Bengals pass rush. Without Hendrickson, this team would have one of the worst pass rushes in the league.

3. Ja’Marr Chase (last week: 3)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) turns downfield after completing a catch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 1 0056

Despite not playing, Chase is an elite game changer and one of the best receivers in the NFL. The Bengals offense has been playing well without him, but his return could take them to the next level.

4. Tee Higgins (last week: 8)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) turns downfield after completing a catch in the second quarter during a Week 11 NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Nov 20 0110

Tee Higgins gets a boost in rankings this week after his impressive performance against the Steelers. He looked unstoppable most of the game, gaining 148 yards on nine receptions. Missing Chase is brutal for the Bengals, but having a receiver like Higgins helps a lot.

5. Sam Hubbard (last week: 4)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) pumps up the crowd in the first quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins at PayCor Stadium in downtown on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Bengals 14-12 at halftime. Miami Dolphins At Cincinnati Bengals Week 4

Hubbard had a fine game against the Steelers, tallying four tackles (one for loss). The Bengals defensive end is solid as a pass rusher, but brings a lot to the table when it comes to stopping the run.

6. Germaine Pratt (last week: NA)

Germaine PRatt

It might seem a little crazy putting Pratt this high, but he’s one of the most underrated players on the Bengals roster. He had eight tackles (two for loss) against the Steelers. He’s leads the Bengals in tackles (68) and has a sack and interception as well.

7. Tyler Boyd (last week: 7)

Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Boyd didn’t see many receptions for most of the night, finishing with two catches for 42 yards, but both receptions came on the Bengals' game clinching drive. His consistence and reliability out of the slot are huge for the Bengals, especially with Chase out. 

8. Logan Wilson (last week: 10)

Aug 4, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) talks with teammates before stretch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson looked good against the Steelers, making eight total tackles. He’s one of the key players of the Bengals defense and has a big game coming up against Derrick Henry and the Titans.

9. Chidobe Awuzie (last week: 6)

Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) walks off the field after the victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

This game showed how important Chidobe Awuzie is to this Bengals' defense. He’s out for the season with an ACL injury, and it’s clear he’s missed. The Bengals struggled in coverage, and if Awuzie was playing, it feels like they could have pulled away from the start.

10. Evan McPherson (last week: NA)

Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a field goal as Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) holds in the third quarter during a Week 11 NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 37-30. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Nov 20 0071

The Bengals kicker makes his first appearance in the power rankings this season. He’s been in a bit of a slump recently, but stepped up big time in the Bengals win over the Steelers. McPherson was 3-for-3 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points. His long was a 54 yarder, which is very difficult, considering the wind and the weather at Acrisure Stadium.

