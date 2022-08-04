Hayden Hurst is a former first round pick by the Baltimore Ravens and he never really got a shot there because they also landed Mark Anders in the same draft.

Still playing behind Andrews, Hurst was able to manage a good year in 2019, where he was efficient (8.9 yards per target) catching 30 out of 39 targets. It was also the peak in terms of his Pro Football Focus grade (74.1). All of this led to him being traded to Atlanta in exchange for essentially a second round pick.

He had his best volume numbers of his career with the Falcons, although the efficiency went down. He caught 56 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns in 2020: all career highs for the former first round pick. The issue was that the team was bad enough to draft Kyle Pitts with the fourth selection, making Hurst the second tight end on a team. Last year was fine for him, but hard to compare statistically to the prior season. He looks similar to how he did in 2019 and 2020 on film, but he wasn’t given the same opportunity as those seasons. In Cincinnati, he should see around 800 snaps which he has never been able to hit in his previous seasons. He has an opportunity this season to turn his career from a fringe starter into a stud this season.

What Makes Him Special

At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Hurst is not a small player by any means. What drove him to be a first round pick was his size in conjunction with his athleticism. This combination can create mismatch nightmare scenarios for the defense. He can actually stretch the field vertically as a tight end. That should help the Bengals get their extremely talented wide receivers in space. Not only can he use this athleticism to work down the field, but it also gives him good YAC opportunities. He’s at his best in that area when he is just putting his head down and trying to gain additional yardage. Sometimes he runs into trouble where he wants to hurdle guys which is almost never the correct move.

Areas For Improvement

If Hurst wants to take the next step as a tight end, he needs to improve his blocking this season. If he can become a better blocker on the line, then he can stay on the field more. He’s pretty good at sift blocks where he works across the line of scrimmage and cut blocks where he takes out defenders from underneath. He struggles with pass blocking, combination blocks, and most one-on-one run blocks. If he can improve even two out of these three areas, he should be seen as more of a well rounded tight end. If defenses respect him enough as a blocker, he will see matchups against linebackers in coverage rather than matchups against defensive backs.

Other Notable Names

The Bengals former second round pick Drew Sample is the main name to know other than Hurst. He's a blocking specialist whose receiving game never came along. If Hurst doesn't take the next step as a blocking tight end, Sample will play an important role in short yardage situations and other obvious run situations.

Mitchell Wilcox is more important as a special teams player than a tight end, but he is in the driver’s seat for the third tight end spot. Without an injury, he won’t factor into the offense very much. Thaddeus Moss is the son of legendary wide receiver Randy Moss. He’s a fan favorite, but he will need to push Wilcox on special teams if he's going to push for a roster spot. Like Wilcox, he probably won't be a factor on offense without an injury, but he does have a legitimate shot to make the team.