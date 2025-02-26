Bengals Select Georgia Outside Linebacker Mykel Williams in Mel Kiper's Latest First Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. dropped his second mock draft of the cycle ahead of the 2025 NFL Combine and he had Cincinnati taking an outside linebacker with the 17th pick.
The Bengals rolled with Georgia's Mykel Williams.
"There might not be a player with more to prove this week at the combine than Williams," Kiper wrote. "He was considered a candidate to go in the top five -- and even potentially No. 1 -- when we first started building draft boards for this class back in August. But an ankle injury slowed him in 2024, resulting in just five sacks over 12 games. The traits are there, though. With a good week in Indy, the Bengals probably won't be high enough on the board to get him.
"Turn on the tape, and you see outstanding speed-to-power. Cincinnati was 25th in sacks this past season, with Trey Hendrickson accounting for 17.5 of their 36. The defense held this team back, and for the Bengals to get back to the playoffs next season, they have to find a running mate for Hendrickson off the edge."
Williams is ranked 10th on the consensus big board and second among outside linebackers at 6-5, 265 pounds.
