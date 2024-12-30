Bengals Slight Betting Favorites Against Pittsburgh in Regular Season Finale
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are road betting davorites on Saturday night. Cincinnati is favored by 2.5 points to beat the Steelers with a point total set at 48.5.
After the win over Denver, Cincinnati is now 10-6 against the spread, the same as Pittsburgh. Overs have been flowing with the Bengals high-powered offense and poor defense. They've hit the over in 11 games so far this season.
Cincinnati has to win this game to make Sunday relevant in the AFC playoff picture.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Patriots Veteran Kendrick Bourne Recruiting Bengals Star Tee Higgins Ahead of Free Agency
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Says He's Past Wrist Injury
Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Picture: Where They Stand After Win Over Cleveland Browns
Watch: Geno Stone Posts Hilarious Video Following Bengals' Win Over Browns
'They Wanted Guns' - Joe Burrow Tells Hilarious Story About Why He Gifted Bengals' O-Line Samurai Swords
Cincinnati Bengals Have 99 Problems and the Cleveland Browns Aren’t One
'That M---er F---er Flying Right Now' - Bengals WR Tee Higgins Stunned By What He's Seeing From Joe Burrow
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals Victory Over Cleveland
What Bengals QB Joe Burrow Said About His Animated, Profane Discussion With Zac Taylor After Game-Clinching TD
Sam Hubbard Speculates About Knee Injury Following Bengals' Win Over Titan
Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls Following 37-27 Win Over Titans
Watch: Current, Former Bengals Reunite Following Cincinnati's Win Over Tennessee
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-27 Win Over Tennessee Titans
Bengals Stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Set More NFL Records in Win Over Cowboys
Joe Burrow Shares Update on Injured Knee Following Bengals' Win Over Cowboys
Another Huge Night for Bengals Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Had Him Running Away From More Than Just Dallas Defenders
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Delivers Late Game-Winning TD Then Kicks Down Door Barring a Tee Higgins Return in 2025
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast