Bengals Take Oregon Defensive Tackle Derrick Harmon in Latest Sports illustrated Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — Sports illustrated's Daniel Flick released his latest 2025 NFL mock draft and has the Bengals taking a talent in the trenches. Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon went to Cincinnati at Pick 17.
"If the Bengals can’t re-sign Tee Higgins, a receiver is a viable option in this spot, but Cincinnati lacks pressure pieces on the interior of its defensive line," Flick wrote. "Harmon can play inside and outside, and he’s consistently disruptive due to his combination of quickness, power, and scheme versatility. After transferring from Michigan State, Harmon starred at Oregon, finishing tied for third in the nation with 43 quarterback hurries, according to ."
McKinnley Jackson and Kris Jenkins profile as Cincinnati's top defensive tackles next season, but they'll need to replace B.J. Hill's production if he leaves in free agency. Plus, Sheldon Rankins is a major cut candidate after his terrible opening season in Cincinnati.
Harmon is ranked 26th on the consensus big board and fourth among defensive tackles.
